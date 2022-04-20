Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' taps 'Dave,' 'Bad Trip' director to give the apocalypse some comedy flair

Peacock's Twisted Metal series has found itself a director to get behind the wheel of all the vehicular mayhem coming to a screen near you. Deadline confirmed Wednesday that Kitao Sakurai (known for helming The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip, and Dave) will serve as director and executive producer for the half-hour, live-action TV show starring Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a wisecracking milkman with wicked driving skills and an overwhelming desire to belong somewhere.

Mackie's Doe will get his wish, so long as he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland with the help of a trigger-happy car thief. On the road, they'll put the pedal to the metal, encountering marauders in tricked-out vehicles of destruction — the most dangerous one being an all too familiar ice cream truck driven by a deranged clown. Principal photography is scheduled to begin within the next few weeks.

"If you remember the video game, it’s just us driving cars and blowing stuff up and trying to make it to New San Francisco … I’m excited!" Mackie — who is currently the MCU's new Captain America — said last week. The actor, who is also on board as an executive producer, revealed that he's been preparing for the role of Doe via a strict diet consisting of "a lot of vegetables and chicken breast."

Inspired by the hit video game franchise owned by Sony, the small screen adaptation of Twisted Metal is based on an idea by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the co-writers of Zombieland and the first two Deadpool films. Wernick and Reese are executive producers alongside Mackie, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Hermen Hulst, and Michael Jonathan Smith.

Smith, whose resume includes Cobra Kai and Diary of a Future President, occupies the role of showrunner. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) are co-producers.

“Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years, but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in February. “This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”