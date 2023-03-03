Rian Johnson's hit Peacock series 'Poker Face' jumps to No. 2 on Nielsen ratings streaming charts

Poker Face is moving up in the world...and on ratings charts! Deadline has confirmed that the critically-acclaimed Peacock series jumped to the No. 2 spot on the Nielsen chart of most-watched streaming originals for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5. This is the second week in a row that creator Rian Johnson's tightly-wound murder-of-the-week throwback cracked the Top 3.

Between the dates of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, the show racked up an impressive total of 641 million viewing minutes, trumping the 547 million in the week after the first four episodes debuted at once. Netflix nabbed the top position for the same window with Ginny & Georgia, which accrued 900 million viewing minutes. "In terms of average audience, Poker Face takes the top spot since the series only had five episodes available at the time," adds Deadline.

RELATED: Effects legend Phil Tippett on digging up old props & inspiring latest 'Poker Face' episode

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) fronts the project as Charlie Cale, a drifter with a talent for knowing when people are lying. Week in and week out, Ms. Cale finds herself at the center of a murder investigation and must figure out how the guilty parties have covered up the evidence by obscuring the truth. Just like Columbo, the appeal here is less about how the crime was perpetuated and more about Charlie will catch the murderers red-handed.

Johnson and Lyonne are executive producers alongside Lilla Zuckerman, Nora Zuckerman, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. MacDonald. The Zuckermans pull double duty as showrunners. Maya Rudolph (co-founder of the Animal Pictures banner with Lyonne) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens round are co-executive producers.

The Season 1 finale (titled "The Hook") was written by Johnson and is scheduled to premiere next Thursday — March 9. Click here to watch the first nine episodes.

Guest starring Benjamin Bratt (Cliff LeGrand), Ron Perlman (Sterling Frost Sr.), Clea Duvall (Emily Cale), Rhea Perlman (Beatrix Hasp), and Simon Helberg (Luca), Episode 10 finds Charlie caught in the middle of "a deadly power play that puts her in the sights of two ruthless crime syndicates and the FBI," teases the logline. Janicza Bravo directed the episode.

A second season was officially green-lit last month.

Jonesing for more Peacock Originals? Be sure to check out Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, The Undeclared War, Bel-Air, Wolf Like Me, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Last Light, Killing It, Doctor Death, The Traitors, We Are Lady Parts, and more!