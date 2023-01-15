'Poker Face' reveals murder's row of guest stars like Ron Perlman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt & more in new trailer

Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne have worked in Hollywood a long time. Lyonne since she was six and cast on Pee Wee's Playhouse and Johnson going back to his debut film Brick (2005), which means they've made plenty of famous and talented friends along the way. They're calling in the markers on those famous friends in the latest trailer for the duo's upcoming Peacock series, Poker Face.

Today at the Television Critics Association NBC winter press day, this new trailer for the murder mystery dramedy leans into the wide array of guest stars who will tell the "case of the week" stories as "accidental detective" on the run, Charlie Cale (Lyonne) encounters malfeasance at many of her stops.

Check out the new trailer below:

In particular, this trailer has a lot of familiar faces opening with Johnson's long-time collaborator Joseph Gordon-Levitt (who has been in every one of the director's projects in some capacity going back to Brick) and Adrien Brody from The Brothers Bloom. And Lyonne shares the screen again with Clea DuVall (But I'm a Cheerleader), Chloë Sevigny (Party Animal, Russian Doll) and Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll).

This longer trailer also gives us the deeper pool of character actors appearing such as Charles Melton, Cherry Jones, Hong Chau, Nick Nolte, David Castaneda, Luis Guzman, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, Shane Paul McGhie, Danielle MacDonald, Colton Ryan, Audrey Corsa, Megan Suri, Leslie Silva, Nicholas Cirillo, Brandon Micheal Hall, Niall Cunnigham, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Angel Desai, Reed Birney, Chelsea Frei, and Rowan Blanchard.

And considering every single week puts Charlie in a fresh locale with a new batch of strangers, there's a good chance there will be some other unannounced surprises to come along, too.

Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. Macdonald are attached as executive producers alongside Johnson and Lyonne. Maya Rudolph (co-founder of Animal Pictures with Lyonne) and Danielle Renfrew Behrens serve as co-executive producers.

Charlie is on the case(s) Thursday, Jan. 26 when the first four episodes of Poker Face land on Peacock. Subsequent installments will drop on a weekly basis after that.