Puss in Boots sweats it out in hilarious 'Hot Ones' appearance ahead of 'Shrek' spinoff 'The Last Wish'

Things really heat up in this week's episode of Hot Ones as host Sean Evans welcomes his first-ever animated guest: Puss in Boots!

The intrepid feline voiced by Antonio Banderas stopped by the online talk show with hot questions (and even hotter wings) to promote DreamWorks Animation's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which opens in theaters later this month. During the interview, Puss reflects on his nine lives and relationship with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) in between bites of wings tossed in increasingly fiery sauces like "Cajun Catnip" and the Shrek-inspired "Ogre's Breath." As expected, the swashbuckling adventurer requires lots and lots of leche.

Check out the full conversation below:

Directed by Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age), The Last Wish centers around an epic quest to find a magical wishing star. Hoping to restore his nine lives to their former glory, Puss teams up with Softpaws and happy-go-lucky canine Perrito (Harvey Guillén).

But they're not the only ones searching for the mystical MacGuffin. A number of other fairy tale icons — mainly Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), the Three Bears (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, and Samson Kayo), Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and the Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura) — are also in hot pursuit.

Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour) round out the voice cast. Mark Swift and Chris Meldandri (founder and CEO of Illumination Entertainment) serve as producer and executive producer, respectively.

"This idea of Puss being on his last life was such a great nugget and that's something that resonated with me when I came on to the project," Crawford explained to GoldDerby last month. "I think one of the things that really unlocked it was there's a huge story here to tell that expands not only the fun/adventure/swashbuckling of Puss in Boots, but also the depth. That kind of nugget of an idea was, 'Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, and that's absurd. That's a perfectly kind of fairy tale premise, but when you boil it down, he has one life and we as human beings only have one life. There's something really deep and special about the opportunity to take the absurdity and put it with the reality. That was my pitch to the studio of, 'We could really expand the look, the style, the tone of this next chapter of Puss in Boots."

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish arrives on the big screen Friday, Dec. 21.

If you'd like to catch up on story thus far, the original Puss in Boots is now streaming on Peacock.