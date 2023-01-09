Ready your rapier! ’Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ now available to stream at home on-demand

After a wait of more than a decade for Puss in Boots to pounce back for a second stay on the big screen, he’s suddenly scampered free and started making house calls. Yep, the most cavalier cat in the expanded Shrek movie-verse now has one boot firmly planted in theaters and the other in viewers’ living rooms, as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — the critically adored sequel to 2011’s Puss in Boots — arrives on-demand for home streaming.

With Antonio Banderas back to give debonair vocal flair to our swashbuckling feline hero, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has been brandishing his rapier in theaters nationwide since the movie’s Dec. 21 debut. But now he’s expanding the hunt for those precious nine lives as the film hits an array of digital platforms, meaning you can still catch the movie from the comfort of home…even if you’ve already battened down the hatches.

First appearing in the Oscar-nominated 2004 smash Shrek 2, the Banderas-voiced character became a fast fan favorite and went on to co-star in a pair of additional Shrek sequels as well as his 2011 titular solo film, not to mention tons of DreamWorks Animation videos and TV series. Altogether, the Shrek and Puss in Boots movies have combined for an all-time box office haul of more than $3.5 billion worldwide.

The setup for The Last Wish is as edgy as it sounds: Having courted death more than one too many times in the course of his outlaw adventures, Puss in Boots “discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll,” teases DreamWorks, having now “burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.”

Joining Banderas behind the mic is an all-star voice acting cast that includes Salma Hayek Pinault as the captivating Kitty Softpaws, alongside Harvey Guillén (as plucky pup Perrito), Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Rounding out the voice cast as the movie’s long list of baddies are John Mulaney (as Jack Horner), Wagner Moura (as the bounty-hunting big, bad Wolf), and Florence Pugh (as Goldi aka Goldilocks, now in league with the Three Bears Crime Family).

Distributed by Universal Pictures, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift — the same creative team behind DreamWorks Animation’s 2020 smash The Croods: A New Age.