'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' trailer finds our titular tabby seeking the ultimate fairytale prize

Even when he's down to his last life, Puss in Boots is still a rockstar.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Photo: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish - Official Trailer 3/Universal Pictures YouTube

When it comes to swashbuckling felines, you really can't beat Puss in Boots (granted, swashbuckling felines are somewhat of a niche market), especially since it's been over a decade since DreamWorks Animation last gifted us a Shrek-universe big screen adventure featuring the fear-defying feline voiced by Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro). That noticeable lack soon comes to a triumphant end though, when Puss in Boots: The Last Wish sashays into theaters just in time for Christmas. And now we've got a brand new trailer to tide us over till then.

The film finds our daring feline outlaw rethinking all that passion for peril that we fell in love with in the first place; see, he's now on the last of his nine lives. Hey now! But all is not lost, because getting those lives back will send him on his most epic quest yet, venturing into the Black Forest to find the mythical and apparently life-restoring Wishing Star.

Of course, no epic quest can be undertaken alone, and so Puss will have to humbly seek help from his former partner/nemesis: Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault). Somehow, they also wind up being accompanied by a chatty and ratty mutt named Perrito (Harvey Guillén). But our trio of all-stars better not get too complacent, because they're being hotly pursued by the likes of Goldi (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and the bounty hunter known far and wide as the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura). Hijnks, hilarity, and high adventure ensue.

Check it out:

RELATED: Antonio Banderas loses his 9 lives in new trailer for 'Shrek' spinoff 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

Rounding out Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's all-star comedic cast are Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour).

The Last Wish is the the long-awaited follow-up to 2011's Academy Award-nominated blockbuster, Puss in Boots, which also features Banderas and Hayek in the lead roles. The upcoming film is directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, the creative team behind DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: A New Age. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri is exec producing.

Of course, Banderas first made the frisky feline famous in 2004’s Oscar-nominated Shrek 2 as the titular ogre's partner in crime. The character went on to co-star in two other Shrek sequels as well as his 2011 solo film, not to mention a score of DreamWorks Animation videos and TV series. Collectively, the Shrek and Puss in Boots films have raked in more than $3.5 billion worldwide.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish arrives in theaters Dec. 21, just in time for all your Christmas swashbuckling needs!

Looking for more animated fare in the meantime? Stream Chicken Run, The Croods, Despicable Me, How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda 2 and more right now on Peacock.