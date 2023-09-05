Season 2 of Quantum Leap premieres on NBC Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Quantum Leap Adds 2 New Series Regulars: First Look at Season 2

The world of NBC's Quantum Leap revival is getting a lot bigger in Season 2. In anticipation of the show's return early next month, the network has confirmed two new series regulars and debuted three first look images from the upcoming batch of episodes that will take the temporally-displaced Dr. Ben Seong (Raymond Lee) to historical happenings in 1961, 1978, and 1992.

RELATED: Quantum Leap's Multiversal SDCC Activation Leaps You Into Law & Order, The Voice & More

In addition to Lee, Caitlin Bassett (Addison Augustine), Ernie Hudson (Herbert "Magic" Williams), Mason Alexander Park (Ian Wright), and Nanrisa Lee (Jenn Chou) are also reprising their characters from the previous season.

Quantum Leap Season 2 adds new series regulars

NBC announced today that Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) have been added to Quantum Leap as brand-new series regulars for the sophomore season.

Taylor will play Hannah Carson, a "complex young woman, who may be more than she appears," reads the official description provided by the network. The character will make her Quantum Leap debut in the third episode of Season 2.

Gadiot, meanwhile, is set to play Tom Westfall, a former special forces soldier and a high-ranking US Army Officer in the realm of Army Intelligence. "Thoughtful, centered, a spiritual kind of warrior who both men and women admire, but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant. Tom will take on a crucial role overseeing the project."

Hannah (Eliza Taylor) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2. Photo: NBC

Tom (Peter Gadiot) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 2. Photo: NBC

Get a first look at Quantum Leap Season 2 below

The following first look production stills hail from Episode 201, "This Took Too Long!" (airs October 4) – Russia, 1978; Episode 205, “One Night in Koreatown” (airs November 1) – Los Angeles Riots, Koreatown, 1992; and Episode 208, “Nomad” (airs December 6) – Egypt, 1961. The latter was actually filmed on location in Cairo.

Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

Addison (Caitlin Bassett) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

A scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Lt. Ellen Grier (Melissa Roxburgh) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) and Lt. Ellen Grier (Melissa Roxburgh) appear in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

Lt. Ellen Grier (Melissa Roxburgh) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

Sgt. Enock Abrams (P.J. Byrn), Sgt. Ronny Abrams (Aaron Abram), Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee), Lt. Ellen Grier (Melissa Roxburgh), and Sergeant Curtis Bailey (Francois Arnaud) appear in Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

Herbert (Ernie Hudson) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 2. Photo: NBC

Ian (Mason Alexander Park) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 2. Photo: NBC

Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 2. Photo: NBC

Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 5. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) appears in a scene from Quantum Leap, Season 2 Episode 8. Photo: Saaid Abdel Ghani/NBC

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Raymond Lee From Quantum Leap

Who are the new guest stars in Quantum Leap Season 2?

Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Francois Arnaud (Blindspot), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys) are all confirmed to make guest appearances in the second season of Quantum Leap.

How to Watch Quantum Leap Season 2

Season 2 of Quantum Leap premieres on NBC Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day at 6 a.m. ET.

The first season of Quantum Leap is now streaming in its entirety on Peacock, so you can relive all 18 episodes right now, or experience them for the first time. But don't worry, you can always just jump in on Season 2 and follow right along. The classic early-1990s Quantum Leap series is also on the service.

Martin Gero serves, Dean Georgaris, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt all serve as executive producers on the show.