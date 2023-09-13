Quantum Leap's Raymond Lee is Totally Unrecognizable in Throwback Emo-Era Photo

Quantum Leap fans don't have to wait until October 4 to see Raymond Lee travel to an era of the past.

The central star of NBC's revival of the hit sci-fi series took matters into his own hands this week by posting a selfie taken during his moody younger days. Indeed, the actor looks almost unrecognizable, almost as though he were inhabiting the body of another person, with pierced ears, a Goth-inspired hairdo, and an adolescent scowl. "Take me back," Lee wrote in the caption.

Quantum Leap star Raymond Lee shares moody teenage selfie

Who else stars in Quantum Leap?

In addition to Lee — who plays the role of Leaper Dr. Ben Seong — Caitlin Bassett (Addison Augustine), Ernie Hudson (Herbert "Magic" Williams), Mason Alexander Park (Ian Wright), and Nanrisa Lee (Jenn Chou) will also reprise their characters from the previous season.

Season 2 newcomers include: Eliza Taylor (The 100), Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets), Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Francois Arnaud (Blindspot), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys).

How to Watch Quantum Leap Season 2

Season 2 of Quantum Leap premieres on NBC Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day at 6 a.m. ET.

The first season of Quantum Leap is now streaming in its entirety on Peacock, so you can relive all 18 episodes right now, or experience them for the first time. But don't worry, you can always just jump in on Season 2 and follow right along. The classic early-1990s Quantum Leap series is also on the service.

Martin Gero, Dean Georgaris, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt all serve as executive producers on the show.