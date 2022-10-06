Rules of Reginald: Breaking down the vampire rules in the world of 'Reginald the Vampire'

Fangs and blood, yes. Sun and stakes, no. Here's how blood-sucking works in the new SYFY show.

What are the rules? When a new vampire franchise begins, they are a good thing to know. Are fangs a thing, or are they not? How can the vampires die? Do they burn in the sun, or do they become sparkly and gorgeous?

The latest SYFY original series, Reginald the Vampire, comes complete with it's own vampire mythos. For maximum enjoyment of the series, it is worth looking into what the rules of the world are. Reginald (Jacob Batalon) is new to everything, but thankfully he has a mentor. We learn as he learns.

We learn a lot in the premiere episode, and though many of these tenets of Reginald aren't new vampire concepts, it's good to know what Reggie is going to be dealing with.

What are the rules? Time to lay them all out.

***WARNING: This article will spoil a lot of things that are discovered in the premiere of Reginald the Vampire. Reading this after you've watched the episode would be a fantastic idea.***

Vampires do not grow old. If you are turned, you will look exactly the way you look the moment it happened.



Traits that vampires had when they are turned become magnified. If someone was an a-hole before they were turned, then they are an even bigger one now.



Vampires can be killed. The tried and true "stake through the heart" method is at play in this series, and will turn any vampire into a pillar of ash. Buffy the Vampire Slayer rules seem to apply on this one.



Prolonged exposure to the sun can also burn a vamp to death.



Helping to mitigate the previous threat is the fact that vampires heal very quickly. Even if they get severely burned by the sun, the burn goes away.



Most vampires have some kind of super-speed, some of them are faster than others.



In terms of the previous point, vampires in this world have "enhancements" that are based on the abilities they have when they were turned. The vampire Maurice was very fast when he was a human, so he's insanely fast as a vampire. Reginald finds out that a special enhancement of his is the ability to speed-read and recall everything perfectly.



Super strength. Punching, shoving, pushing, all of it is... super.



The health of a victim might play a part in the diet of a vampire. One victim is asked about his cholesterol. You are what you eat.



Vampires can glamour humans, implementing mind control and suggestive powers.



Vampires are not able to glamour other vampires.



They might smell amazing? It could just be Moria and Penelope, but this is something that Reginald points out before he is turned.



Before someone is turned, they have to give permission. Without this, it cannot be done.



The turning process occurs when the new vamp is bitten and then fed blood from the maker.



The bond between a maker and the vamp that has been turned is strong. The maker is able to know where the ones he has made are, and will be able to sense their feelings.



They still have active tastebuds, and they can eat whatever they want. They won't throw up uncontrollably if they have a bite of real food like the vampires do in What We Do In The Shadows.



While they can eat whatever they want, they will only gain nourishment from drinking blood.



They still breathe and sweat, and their organs still work. Regular features are exaggerated.



Fangs. They have them! They grow and retract.



Feeding on others doesn't necessarily mean killing them. Reginald is told that he can drink as much as he wants, and then glamour the memory of it away from the victim.



When vampires cry, they cry tears of blood.



The thing that makes this vampire world stand out the most is that vampires are, apparently, fat-phobic. Whether they are just really into themselves and their whole sexy package is something we'll find out, but it isn't going to be accepted that a fat vampire now exists.

What consequences will Reginald and his maker face? We don't know yet, but we'll be sure to update these rules as we find out more.

New episodes of Reginald the Vampire gush on to SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern.