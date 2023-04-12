'Renfield' video game allows players to eat as many bugs and spill as much blood as they like

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood is now available on Steam Early Access for PC.

With Renfield just days away from opening in theaters, Universal Pictures, Skybound Entertainment, and Digital Platforms have announced a video game inspired by the horror-action-comedy. Now available on Steam Early Access for PC starting today for $4.99, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood allows players to step into the shoes of Dracula's put-upon assistant as he munches on insects and spills blood while battling the forces of darkness. Updates and additional content will be rolled out through the summer.

Per the release, the "single-player adventure ... combines the simplicity of one-touch gameplay with frenetic, room-based action for a new roguelite experience." The game represents a co-production between Skybound and Giant Wildcat. The former company was founded by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman, whose original screen story inspired the movie's script written by Ryan Ridley (an alumnus of Community and Rick and Morty).

"Our team is so excited to bring our expertise in fun, retro-style games that are filled with wild humor to the amazing world of Renfield," James Deighan, Founder of Mega Cat Studios, said in a statement. "It’s an incredible opportunity for us to be working on this with Skybound and Universal Games and Digital Platforms."

Watch the trailer for Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood now:

Helmed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie, The Tomorrow War), the vampiric blockbuster stars X-Men veteran Nicholas Hoult as the titular long-time underling of Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage). After nine decades of service to his toxic employer, Renfield decides to call it quits, incurring the wrath of the most famous bloodsucker in history.

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), James Moses (Queenpins), and Adrian Martinez (Stumptown) co-star alongside Hoult and Cage. Kirkman and McKay serve as producers alongside David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst. Samantha Nisenboim is an executive producer.

You can check out Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood here. Renfield arrives on the big screen this Friday, April 14. You can pick up tickets right now on Fandango. To see what critics have been saying, click here.

