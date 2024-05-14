Resident Alien’s Quirkiest Character Is Also a Writer on the Hit SYFY Series

We always suspected there was something special about Judy Cooper!

In case you didn't know, cast member Jenna Lamia, who plays the most freewheeling character in all of Patience, Colorado, pulls double duty as writer on the hit SYFY series. "The dream of getting to act and write on the same project is alive and well!" she exclaimed last year.

In particular, Lamia penned two episodes of the second season: "Girls' Night" (Episode 3) and "Harry, a Parent" (Episode 13). Beyond Resident Alien (all three seasons of which are now streaming on Peacock), she has written for shows like 90210, Awkward, and Good Girls. She also adapted the Grady Hendrix novel My Best Friend's Exorcism into the 2022 film of the same name. And if that wasn't enough for you, Lamia continues to impress with a slew of award-winning audiobook narrations as well.

Judy Cooper (Jenna Lamia) appears in Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 6 "Bye Bye Birdie". Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

A lifelong friend of Asta (Sara Tomko) and D'Arcy (Alice Wetterlund), Judy is something of a hot mess. She's not exactly the brightest bulb in the box, and may sneak a soak in your bathtub when you're not looking. But that's why we love her.

"It's the perfect role," Lamia said during a guest appearance on the Too Opinionated podcast earlier this year. "You know something crazy's gonna happen [when Judy turns up] and then I leave ... she's never gonna be there and just be delivering the plot points. The viewer knows if she's onscreen, she's probably gonna pee in a plant or..."

"When Jenna comes into a scene, you know it's gonna be funny," echoed creator/showrunner Chris Sheridan.

General Eleanor Wright (Linda Hamilton) and Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) appear in Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 7 "Here Comes My Baby". Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

The Resident Alien fun will continue this June as Asta and Harry prepare for the birth of their child in a brand-new comic book storyline, subtitled The Book of Life, from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. Issue #1 hits stands via Dark Horse Wednesday, June 26.