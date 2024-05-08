Ice Skating? Pie Eating Contest? Alan Tudyk On Fun Ideas For Harry From Resident Alien

Based on the hilarious opening credits for each episode of SYFY's Resident Alien, the fake Harry Vanderspeigle still has a long way to go if he wants to consider himself an assimilated member of the human race.

"There's lots of moments where he gets it wrong and misreads situations," title designer Ben Hanbury told SYFY WIRE in 2021. "I think those were our favorite bits of the show, so we thought, ‘Wouldn't it be quite funny to have a guidebook — a bit like when you're making some IKEA furniture?' Something where he can sort of follow the rules, but it's sometimes a bit confusing for Harry or other aliens to understand the nuances of life on Earth."

This growing knowledge of human behavior means one thing: a near-limitless supply of comedic situations where the eponymous extra-terrestrial out of water makes a fool of himself while trying to understand our strange earthly customs. This hasn't been lost on series star Alan Tudyk, who recently mused on what human experiences he'd like to see the character go through.

Alan Tudyk Sounds Off On Future Human Activities for his Resident Alien Character

"I don't want him to ski, that's for sure," Tudyk said during a conversation with FandomWire at Philadelphia's Fan Expo this past weekend. Despite the fact that the entire show takes place at the base of a snow-capped mountain, the actor isn't a fan of slope-based activities. "I don't like skiing," he confessed. "I made a deal with God. If he'd let me off a mountain one time without breaking my leg, then I'd never put on skis again. He did and I'm keeping up my end of the bargain."

Okay, let's leave the skiing to D'Arcy for now. What else could Harry do? "Ice skating would be fun," mused Tudyk, before quickly adding: "A pie eating contest. Oh, that would just be swell."

The Resident Alien fun will continue this June as Asta and Harry prepare for the birth of their child in a brand-new comic book storyline, subtitled The Book of Life, from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. Issue #1 hit stands via Dark Horse Wednesday, June 26.