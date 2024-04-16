Resident Alien Stars Do Their Best Impressions of Harry's Smile - and Yes, It's Hilariously Creepy

Sara Tomko and Meredith Garretson's admirable efforts remind us of one simple fact: there is only one Alan Tudyk.

You simply can't out-Tudyk Alan Tudyk, as Resident Alien stars Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees) and Meredith Garretson (Kate Hawthorne) prove as they try to impersonate Harry Vanderspeigle's awkwardly creepy, and equally hilarious, alien smile in a new video shared by the official SYFY page on Facebook.

How to Watch Watch Resident Alien on SYFY and Peacock.

Tomko goes for a toothy iteration of the grin, explaining that Tudyk taught her that achieving that otherworldly expression is all about showing your bottom chompers. Garretson, meanwhile, opts for a toothless version that recalls the famous "Kubrick Stare." Despite their best efforts, however, one thing is for certain: Mr. Tudyk's job as an extraterrestrial in disguise remains secure for the time being.

"I think more than anything on this show, I'm getting to play and do the physical game," Tudyk told SYFY WIRE before the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to shut down production for good back in 2020. "It's a very physical role and it's very funny ... He's somebody pretending to be a human, learning to be a human. He's putting it on and not doing a very good job of passing, but just well enough."

Put another way, he was "the right flavor of odd," according to the executives at Amblin (one of the production banners behind the hit show).

For More on Resident Alien:

Linda Hamilton Won't Wear Terminator Merch - But Here's Why She Loves to Wear Resident Alien Gear

Harry & Asta Are Having a Baby?! Resident Alien Comic Creators Reveal New Book, Talk "Surreal" Success of SYFY Hit

Why Resident Alien Featured an “In Memory” Honor For Kenny Frost in the Season 3 Finale

Sara Tomko and Meredith Garretson's Impressions of Alan Tudyk's Creepy Resident Alien Smile

How to Watch SYFY's Resident Alien

Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) appears in Resident Alien Season 3. Photo: SYFY

Want to catch up on the story so far? All three seasons of Resident Alien — which hold an aggregate and near-perfect score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes — are now streaming on Peacock right here!

The Resident Alien fun will continue this June as Asta and Harry prepare for the birth of their child in a brand-new comic book storyline, subtitled The Book of Life, from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. Issue #1 hit stands via Dark Horse Wednesday, June 26.