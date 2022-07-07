‘Resident Alien’ gets Hollywood Critics Association nomination for best cable comedy series

The critics have recognized what fans already knew — Resident Alien is one of the best comedy shows on any planet.

Award season is starting up again, and SYFY’s sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien has already bagged itself a nomination for the best comedy cable series out there.

Today, the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced that Resident Alien, which is set to have its mid-season premiere on Aug. 10, is a finalist for their Best Cable Series, Comedy award. The show earned the honor along with Atlanta, Barry, Better Things, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Righteous Gemstones, Somebody Somewhere, and What We Do In The Shadows. HCA will announce the award winner during their HCA TV Awards Show on Saturday, Aug. 13.

That award ceremony will be just two days after the return of Resident Alien to SYFY. When we last left Alan Tudyk’s Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle/alien from outer space, he and his friends in Patience, Colorado had to deal with a newly hatched alien baby who likes eating people as well as another race of aliens who want to take over Earth. There’s a lot going on, and SYFY has fortunately put together this handy-dandy recap to get us up to speed on all of the show’s hijinks and shenanigans.

And while we don’t know exactly what will happen in the back half of Season 2, showrunner Chris Sheridan has hinted that at some point, more folks will get in on the secret that Harry isn’t actually human.

"Adding someone to this group of who knows … can spin the story into a new world,” he said during an episode of the official Resident Alien After-Show. “You don't want to do it too quickly, you want to mine as much as you can from the group that you have that know. And only when you feel like you need new energy, in my opinion, would you add something else to knowing that. I promise you that will happen in this series, but I won't tell you when."

Find out for yourself when Resident Alien Season 2 returns Wednesday, Aug. 10. New episodes will be available to stream on the SYFY app and Peacock the day after they air. The complete first season, as well as episodes 1-8 of Season 2, are now streaming on both platforms.