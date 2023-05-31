Robert Eggers' Nosferatu Remake Wraps Production

Ready the garlic and holy water! Robert Eggers' fresh take on Nosferatu is one step closer to rising from its coffin.

The project's cinematographer, Jarin Blaschke, confirmed to The Prague Reporter that production on the vampiric reimagining officially wrapped about two weeks ago on May 19. Blaschke — who has served as director of photography on all of Eggers' films thus far — also revealed that the movie was shot in color, "with a look reminiscent of 19th century Romanticism."

Filming took advantage of Prague's Barrandov Studio as well as a number of real-world historical locations in and around the Czech capital such as Invalidovna, "a Baroque 18th century complex that served as a military hospital for two centuries" and Rožmitál Castle.

What You Need to Know About Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

Inspired by the 1922 silent picture that brought undead bloodsuckers to the screen for the very first time, Nosferatu has yet to receive a release date from Focus Features. The studio describes the title as "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

As per usual, Eggers (The Witch, The Northman) managed to wrangle up one hell of an ensemble cast including Bill Skarsgård (Barbarian), Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Lily-Rose Depp (Wolf), Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Willem Dafoe (Inside), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), Ralph Ineson (The Green Night), and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter).

"I just love working with Robert Eggers. I had a wonderful time," Dafoe told Collider earlier this year. "I saw The Witch, and I liked it so much, I arranged a meeting with him. We liked each other. Then I did The Lighthouse, which was a fantastic experience, and I think it's a very good movie. Then I did a little part in The Northman, which I really enjoyed, and now I get to do this. So I'm just happy to be back with him. It's Nosferatu, his version of Nosferatu. I'm just excited to be with him again. He's a great filmmaker, and I enjoy his company."

In addition to writing and directing the fanged feature, Eggers also serves as producer alongside Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus.

