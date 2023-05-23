Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken Drops Sea Monster-Packed New Trailer

As the summer heats up, lots of big new movies are headed our way, and that includes plenty of new animation fun for the whole family. Hot on the heels of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Universal Pictures is set to release Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken at the end of next month, and the latest trailer for the film is promising all kinds of sea monster fun.

Created by the minds at DreamWorks Animation, Ruby Gillman follows the title character (Lana Candor), a seemingly ordinary teenage girl who's just trying to get her high school crush to notice her and who's forbidden by her family to ever go near the water right next to their town. Of course, teenagers are made to break rules, and eventually Ruby does take the plunge into the sea, only to discover an amazing and alarming transformation. You guessed it, she's a Kraken, but not just any Kraken. Ruby's actually a princess descended from a long line of warrior sea monsters who protect the ocean's creatures and battle any threats, including the dangerous presence of email mermaids. But will Ruby live up to her legacy, or just freak out?

Oh, and to make things even more complicated, the new popular girl in Ruby's school is a mermaid. What could possibly go wrong?

Directed by Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) with co-director Faryn Pearl (The Croods: A New Age), Ruby Gillman joins a long line of DreamWorks adventures for the whole family that includes recent hits like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Bad Guys. And like those films, it features a star-studded cast, led by Condor, that also includes Toni Collette, Jaboukie Young-White, Jane Fonda, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, and more.

Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken hits theaters June 30, right in the middle of summer movie madness. In the meantime, you can check out DreamWorks hits like Shrek and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Peacock.