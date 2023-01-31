Rupert Grint open to idea of 'Harry Potter' TV show, but thinks someone else should play Ron

In early 2021, The Hollywood Reporter brought word that HBO Max had entered the earliest stages of development on a television series inspired by the world of Harry Potter. There haven't been many updates since then, although Sarah Aubrey (Head of Originals at HBO Max) lightly touched on the subject during an interview with Variety in late 2022, stating: "We’re very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next."

Given the rather steep decline of the Fantastic Beasts franchise at the box office, Warner Bros. Discovery may want to rethink its Wizarding World strategy outside of gaming (the hotly-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy, for instance, goes on sale next week) and the original films. If a television show really is in the cards, however, what would it look like? Only Professor Trelawney could tell us for certain, but Rupert Grint is all for seeing the seven bestselling books re-adapted for the small screen.

“I’d love to see Harry Potter be adapted into a TV show,” the actor known for playing the ginger-haired Ron Weasley remarked during a recent interview with British GQ. “I think it would really work. I’m sure the films will get remade, anyway."

RELATED: Exclusive clip from 'Hogwarts Legacy' recalls Harry's first meeting with Buckbeak the hippogriff

Conceivably, Grint could reprise the character in a film translation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. For example, Chris Columbus (director of Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets) has voiced interest in bringing the innovative stage production to the big screen with the involvement of Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson. Of course, the odds on that are slim to none, while Grint wonders if it's time to allow a new generation of actors to embody these beloved characters.

“I think there’d be a feeling of passing the baton, letting someone else play Ron,” he continued. “It’s weird because I’m protective over him, I could relate to him so much, and then I was picked to bring him to life. That’s hard to let go. But it would be nice to, as well."

Most recently, Grint reunited with his Servant writer/producer/director M. Night Shyamalan on Universal Pictures' home invasion thriller, Knock at the Cabin, which opens in theaters everywhere this Friday, Feb. 3. Click here to order tickets, and click here to read our interview with the award-winning author whose 2018 novel inspired the movie.

Want to relive the magic of Grint's Wizarding World performance? Head over to Peacock for all eight Harry Potter movies.