From Marvel's Hall H return to 'Chucky' & 'Black Adam': What we're most excited for at SDCC 2022

Characters from AMC's The Walking Dead; Apple TV's Severance; NBC's Quantum Leap, Chucky, and Resident Alien; DC's Black Adam; HBO's House of the Dragon; and Amazon Studios' The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Characters from AMC's The Walking Dead; Apple TV's Severance; NBC's Quantum Leap, Chucky, and Resident Alien; DC's Black Adam; HBO's House of the Dragon; and Amazon Studios' The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photo: Jace Downs/AMC; Apple TV+; NBC; SYFY; HBO; Warner Bros.; Amazon Studios

San Diego Comic-Con is back, baby! After a pair of virtual programs amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual nerd gathering will finally return for an in-person edition next week for a true celebration of all things film, television, and, of course, comic books.

If you have tickets for this year’s SDCC (or simply plan to monitor all of the breaking news that comes out of it), SYFY WIRE has you covered with a quick rundown of all the panels and events sure to generate the biggest headlines between July 21-24.

Thursday, July 21

Get a sneak peek at Paramount eOne's epic fantasy adventure with the filmmakers and members of the cast. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein co-directed the project, which features the acting talents of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, and Sophia Lillis.

Vampire Academy (Indigo Ballroom @2:45pm)

Dive into Peacock's new fantasy series with showrunners/executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals, Legacies) and regular cast members Sisi Stringer (Rose Hathaway), Daniela Nieves (Lissa Dragomir), Kieron Moore (Dimitri Belikov), and Andre Dae Kim (Christian Ozera).

Severance (Ballroom 20 @3:30pm)

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt moderates a discussion on Apple TV+'s dystopian sci-fi hit. The panel will also include appearances from executive producer and director Ben Stiller, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson, and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, and Jen Tullock.

Friday, July 22

Showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay bring Prime Video's ambitious (and mega-expensive) take on Middle-earth to SDCC's famed Hall H. Executive producer Lindsey Weber will also be present alongside the ensemble cast: Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafidin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete, and Owain Arthur.

The Walking Dead universe (Hall H @12:30pm & 1:30pm):

Dive headfirst into AMC's undead television mythos with panels dedicated to Tales of the Walking Dead and the final episodes of The Walking Dead.

Saturday, July 23

DC Extended Universe (Hall H @10:15am)

Warner Bros. brings extended looks at Black Adam (Oct. 21) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Dec. 21) to Hall H. Expect appearances from the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi, and more!

House of the Dragon (Hall H @11:30am)

Join co-creators and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal (also co-showrunner) for a fiery discussion about HBO's first Game of Thrones spinoff project. Moderated by podcast host Jason Concepcion, the panel also includes co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik and a slew of cast members: Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower).

Marvel Studios (Hall H @5pm)

In true MCU fashion, details for this panel are being kept under wraps. But if we had to guess, we'd say fans can expect reveals and previews for a number of Phase 4 projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Aug. 17), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), and The Marvels (July 28, 2023). Who knows? We might even get some casting news on the Fantastic Four and X-Men fronts!

SYFY, USA Network & Peacock (Indigo Ballroom)

Cast members Jacob Batalon, Mandela Van Peebles, Em Haine, and Savannah Basley, and showrunner Harley Petyon descend upon SDCC 2022 for a sneak peek at the blood-sucking comedy. Executive producers Jeremiah Chechik and Lindsay Macadam will also take part in this panel, moderated by author Johnny B. Truant, whose Fat Vampire novels served as the basis for the show.

Get a first look at the return of Season 2 (new episodes will begin airing Aug. 10) alongside cast members Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, and Judah Prehn, as well as executive producer/showrunner Chris Sheridan.

Catch the debut episode of Peacock's new mystery-thriller, followed by a discussion with creator Andy Siara (Palm Springs) and cast members William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, The Underground Railroad), Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs, Made for Love), Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink), and Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico).

Chucky creator/showrunner Don Mancini and the longtime voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif, take the stage for a discussion about SYFY and USA Network's slasher hit (returning for its second season this fall). Get ready for a number of surprise guest appearances during this panel moderated by TV Guide Magazine's Damian Holbrook.