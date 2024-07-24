The Ark's Christie Burke Talks "Kill or Be Killed" and Teases "Mind Blowing" Rest of Season 2

In the latest episode of SYFY's The Ark, "Kill or Be Killed," Christie Burke's Captain Sharon Garnet has to make some heady leadership decisions to clean up the dissension on the Ark One, as her and the crew continue to try and get the ship operational.

In particular, Kelly Fowler (Samantha Glassner) has earned herself a stay in the ship brig, courtesy of Garnet. But maybe it will be an opportunity for the two women to find some common ground?

In our recent exclusive chat, Burke teased to SYFY WIRE about what's going to happen between her character and Fowler this season, the downfall of Garnet's trust, and the wild Season 2 ride to come.

Kelly Fowler (Samantha Glassner) appears in The Ark Season 2 Episode 2 "Kill or Be Killed". Photo: Aleksandar Letic/Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

Now that Kelly is in the hands of Garnet, Burke revealed that their proximity is going to allow for some common ground to bloom.

"The Kelly and Garnet relationship is so beautiful to me," Burke told SYFY WIRE. "It's a woman really trying to nurture a younger woman and give her advice. I feel like me and Samantha Glassner have a similar relationship. She's younger than me and I feel like a mama bear wanting to protect her. She's such an incredible actor."

Also important, Kelly reminds Garnet of her own clone sister. "It mimics the relationship she had with her sister, which is this idea that her sister wasn't — in a way — evil but was bred to be evil. People gave up on her. So I feel like Garnet has this superpower of like, 'I'm never gonna give up on someone.' And sometimes, it's her weakness because she's consistently, blindly trusting people because she believes in the good of humanity."

Burke then joked about her character, "It's like, 'Come on, girlfriend. Can you just not trust Evelyn Maddox for once? Can you just not trust Kelly? Like, what the heck?'"

However, Burke teased that Garnet's belief might actually work out in plenty of scenarios this season. "We start to see characters believe it of themselves. ... Almost like, she can believe something to be true of somebody so much that they start to believe it themselves. It happens with Lt. Lane [Reece Ritchie]. We start to see it happen with Kelly. And even Trust [Paul Murray], someone who on paper is extremely selfish. But she also loves that about him. She doesn't want him to change. She just wants him to think about everyone else and not just himself."

Is There an Evolved Captain Garnet Coming Soon on The Ark?

The cast of The Ark appears in Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

Asked what to look for in Garnet's evolution this season, Burke said her character is in for a mood change. "I think audiences will see a version of Garnet that's a little more playful. ... She forms really beautiful relationships, from Felix Strickland [Pavle Jerinić] to her relationship with Kelly to Trust and Brice [Richard Fleeshman].There's some really fun things coming, and we also get to see two different versions of Garnet."

Burke continued: "What I'm most excited for is where we end Season 2, which is really a door [to ask] who is Garnet when she has no one to lead? It really is a question of what does Garnet want? Because she's so selfless, to a fault, that we don't really know her. We know her in some aspects, but we don't know what she wants because she was bred to do this thing."

She warned audiences to be ready for Episode 10, which is her favorite of Season 2. "The things that you find out within that later half of the season... mind blowing, absolutely insane!"

