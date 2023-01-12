Former vampire slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar tracks werewolves in 'Wolf Pack' trailer

The official trailer for Wolf Pack — the upcoming Paramount+ series starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer lead Sarah Michelle Gellar — dropped Thursday and gives a glimpse at what's to come in the supernatural teen drama. Hint: there's lots of growling, howling at the moon, suspicious bite marks, yellow eyes, a silver bullet being loaded into a gun, and blood-stained tree bark.

The trailer opens with some teens stuck in traffic on their school bus. Emergency service vehicles go by and a massive forest fire is seen, with deer running from the woods in terror — with one, um, even appearing to attack a person stuck in the traffic jam. The fire rages and at least one of the teens is shown with a massive bite on her back. "What's happening to us," one of the teens says. A mysterious call comes in to one of the girls in another scene, with a voice saying, "He has to find you ... to kill you ... before the next full moon."

We also get more of an idea of what Gellar's character is all about. "We're part of a joint task force investigating the wildfires," she says in the trailer. "We're looking for any of the kids who were on that school bus." As for the kids, well, they seem to have bigger problems. "So this is how it starts," one of them says. "Get fangs, get claws, and then we start killing people?"

See for yourself in the trailer below:

Gellar is also one of the executive producers on the show, which is based on the book series of the same name by Edo Van Belkom. The series is written and produced by Jeff Davis, the creator behind MTV's Teen Wolf series that aired between 2011 and 2017. Davis is also on board to write and produce the upcoming Paramount+ original film Teen Wolf: The Movie.

According to the synopsis of Wolf Pack from Paramount+, the series will center on a teen boy and girl "whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills." That pair of teens, who gets wounded amid the chaos, are drawn to each other and to two other teens who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another wildfire. The four teenagers are brought together as the full moon rises, "to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf."

Besides Gellar, the other main cast members are Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Rodrigo Santoro. Others rounding out the cast include Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams, and Sean Philip Glasgow.

Wolf Pack debuts Jan. 26 on Paramount+.

