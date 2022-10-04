It’s finally canon! New Scooby-Doo feature 'Trick or Treat Scooby' confirms Velma Dinkley is gay

Scooby Gang (or members of Mystery Inc.) and Coco Diablo in 'Trick or Treat Scooby' Photo: TRICK OR TREAT SCOOBY Available on Digital / Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube

The latest installment in the Scooby-Doo franchise, Trick or Treat Scooby, confirms what Scooby fans have known for years — Velma, the smartest member of Mystery Inc. who loves orange turtlenecks and chunky glasses, is queer.

The feature, which became available for digital rental or purchase today, finds Velma getting the hots for Coco Diablo — a woman who equally loves turtlenecks and glasses, and who is also the head of the costume crime syndicate that has plagued Mystery Inc. for years. In Trick or Treat Scooby, however, Coco joins forces with Velma and the gang to take on a scrum of doppelgänger ghosts that are threatening to ruin Halloween in Coolsville.

Trick or Treat Scooby's confirmation that Velma is gay is something that Scooby-Doo creatives have tried to do for years. James Gunn, the director of the live-action Scooby movie said in a July 2020 tweet that he had tried make Velma queer. “In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” he wrote. “But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Tony Cervone, the supervising producer on the Mystery Incorporated series also said on Instagram in June 2020 that the subtext between Velma and Marcie on the series was intentional. “We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago,” he wrote. “Most of our fans got it.”

Trick or Treat Scooby goes beyond subtext, however, and makes it explicit that Velma is “crushing big time” on Coco, much to the joy of many a fan. You can see if Velma’s feelings are returned by renting or buying the feature on digital today or snagging the DVD starting Oct. 18.

Looking for more things ghostly? Check out Casper’s Haunted Christmas, now streaming on Peacock.