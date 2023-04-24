Exclusive clip: 'Scream VI' team on how brutal sequel takes fans out of their comfort zones

"If Scream (2022) was a warm blanket ... the warm blanket was nowhere in sight with Scream VI."

Filmmaker Tyler Gillett doesn't mince words in SYFY WIRE's exclusive look inside the impending home release of Scream VI, which arrives on digital platforms tomorrow — Tuesday, April 25 — rocking more than an hour of bloody bonus content.

"If Scream (2022) was a warm blanket ... the warm blanket was nowhere in sight with Scream VI," proclaims Gillett — who returned to direct the sequel with fellow Radio Silence co-founder, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin — in our sneak peek at one of several behind-the-scenes featurettes. This sentiment, of course, refers to the movie's notable change of setting, which takes viewers out of their respective comfort zones by trading the small California town of Woodsboro for the gritty, urban sprawl of New York City.

The goal, explains producer Paul Neinstein, was to place "these iconic characters in different situations and New York is just a great backdrop to let you do that. Because there are so many places to play."

Check out the clip below:

Here's a nifty rundown of the special features that await you:

Commentary by Filmmakers — Hear from the directors, writers, and executive producer as they dive into the making of the new film.

Hear from the directors, writers, and executive producer as they dive into the making of the new film. Death Comes to the City — From Woodsboro to the five boroughs of NYC, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface’s reign of terror in the big city.

From Woodsboro to the five boroughs of NYC, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface’s reign of terror in the big city. The Faces of Death — Join the core four — Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding — and the rest of the cast and crew as they discuss their return to the beloved horror franchise.

Join the core four — Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding — and the rest of the cast and crew as they discuss their return to the beloved horror franchise. More Meta than Meta — Go inside the sequel to the requel with new and legacy characters. Includes a look back at the franchise, hidden easter eggs, and more.

Go inside the sequel to the requel with new and legacy characters. Includes a look back at the franchise, hidden easter eggs, and more. Bloodbath at a Bodega — Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface.

Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface. An Apartment to Die For — Witness the staging of the elaborate apartment attack and ladder escape, as well as the stunts and practical effects used to bring Ghostface’s kills to a whole new level.

Witness the staging of the elaborate apartment attack and ladder escape, as well as the stunts and practical effects used to bring Ghostface’s kills to a whole new level. The Night Train to Terror — Immerse yourself in this behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying NYC subway sequence on Halloween night.

Immerse yourself in this behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying NYC subway sequence on Halloween night. Theater of Blood — Dive into the nostalgia of the Scream movies that came before.

Dive into the nostalgia of the Scream movies that came before. Digital Exclusive: Gag Reel — This gag reel will have you in stitches!

Ghostface's Big Apple free-for-all stars Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible), Liana Liberato (Dig), Dermot Mulroney (Section 8), Devyn Nekoda (Utopia Falls), Tony Revolori (Servant), Josh Segarra (Arrow), and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).

Cox served as an executive producer alongside Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena, and Scream creator Kevin Williamson. James Vanderbilt (who shares screenplay credit with Guy Busick) was a producer in tandem with Neinstein and William Sherak.

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

What's next for the Radio Silence team? Glad you asked! Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — along with Villela and Scream VI co-writer James Vanderbilt — recently boarded a mysterious genre project at Universal as producers.

In keeping with the studio's recent twists on old monster favorites (think The Invisible Man, Renfield, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter), the film may very well be a reimagining of the 1936 horror flick, Dracula's Daughter. All we know for certain is the fact that Barrera was the first actor to board the cast.

Scream VI arrives on Digital tomorrow (April 25), concurrent with a special, 2-movie bundle containing the new film and Scream (2022). Collectors of physical media will have to wait until Tuesday, July 11 for the 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions.

