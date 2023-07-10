The Best of SDCC 2023: Quantum Leap, Gen V, Twisted Metal, Futurama & More

(L-R; T-B) Ayomide Adegun as Charon in The Continental: From the World of John Wick; Gen V Season 1; Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds; Joe Seanoa as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal; Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in Quantum Leap

(L-R; T-B) Ayomide Adegun as Charon in The Continental: From the World of John Wick; Gen V Season 1; Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds; Joe Seanoa as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal; Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song in Quantum Leap Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment; Gen V - Season 1 | First Look | Prime Video YouTube; Michael Gibson/Paramount+; Skip Bolen/Peacock; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

San Diego Comic-Con is almost upon us once again. The annual superconvention covering all things pop culture will open its doors later this month, and while it's expected to be a bit quieter year due to the absence of some major studios, there will still be lots to see.

True, we won't get the dueling superhero movie presentations of Marvel and DC Studios this time around, but SDCC 2023 is still primed to deliver lots of big moments, particularly on the TV front. Not one but two major fictional universes are set to hold panels, and both new and returning shows are set to show off what's in store for viewers via panels, Q&A sessions, and of course, sneak peeks.

So, from the final season of Archer to Peacock's Twisted Metal, here are 12 panels we can't wait to check out at Comic-Con this year.

THURSDAY

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - 11:30 a.m., Hall H

One of the most-anticipated animated films of the year takes Hall H, as the cast and creators of the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature film show off new footage, tease the movie for audiences, and more. The trailers for this one have looked absolutely spectacular, and we can't wait to see what the Hall H presentation will bring.

The Wheel of Time - 2:00 p.m., Ballroom 20

Amazon's hit adaptation of Robert Jordan's fantasy epic is back for its second season this September, which means July is a perfect time for the cast and creators to head to San Diego and give fans a peek at what's next. If you're looking for an in-depth look at what's in store for the next phase of the adventure, you won't want to miss this.

Twisted Metal - 3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

A week before the series arrives on Peacock for all to see, Twisted Metal will roar into San Diego for a sneak peek featuring the show's cast and creators, as they reveal how they brought the chaotic, classic Playstation game to the small screen. It promises to be on of the summer's wildest rides, so get an early look while you can!

What We Do in the Shadows - 4:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

The hit FX vampire comedy heads to Comic-Con to talk about the upcoming new season of undead shenanigans, complete with a full screening of a new episode. If you love the show already, we don't need to tell you why this will be a blast. If you don't love the show yet, what on Earth are you waiting for?

Archer - 5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

After 14 seasons, the beloved spy comedy Archer is finally coming to an end, and the cast and creators are ready to celebrate with fans in San Diego. Among other "surprises," this panel promises a full screening of the Season 14 premiere. It's the beginning of the end, but the Archer crew is definitely going out in style.

FRIDAY

Good Omens Season 2 - 12:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

Just days ahead of its return on Amazon Prime Video, Good Omens will head to San Diego to give fans a peek at what's to come from the long-awaited follow-up to Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's beloved apocalyptic comedy. So, how will this all-new story build on what we know and love? Find out with a sneak peek just one week before the new season premieres.

The Walking Dead Universe - 1:00 p.m., Hall H

A perennial favorite of SDCC, AMC's The Walking Dead will once again take over Hall H to talk all things zombie apocalypse, from the show's currently airing to the projects still to come. What's going on with Rick Grimes? How's Daryl Dixon doing? Will Maggie and Negan eventually just kill each other? You'll get the answers to (some of) these questions and more!

The Continental: From the World of John Wick - 3:00 p.m., Ballroom 20

I’m ready to check in. The Continental: From the World of #JohnWick coming September 2023, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/2VIGf8u9Kv — Peacock (@peacock) April 12, 2023

This fall, the world of John Wick will expand in new and exciting ways with this Peacock Original prequel series, set decades before the events of the films, at the assassin hotel of the same name. At Comic-Con, the show's creators and cast will deliver a new, "exclusive" peek at what's to come from the event series, shedding more light on how the past of John Wick's world informs the present, and beyond.

Gen V - 4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Amazon's first live-action spinoff of The Boys is finally almost here, and for the first time since the show was announced, we'll get to hear all about it from the people who made it. The cast and creators of the new series, set a Vought-run college for young Supes in training, will take the Ballroom 20 stage to pull back the curtain on the show like never before. We can't wait to see how wild and twisted this one gets.

SATURDAY

Futurama - 11:00 a.m., Ballroom 20

At long last, Futurama is set for a return, and just days before new episodes hit Hulu, the minds behind the revival will head to Ballroom 20 to launch the world premiere of the new incarnation of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's beloved sci-fi comedy. For longtime fans and new viewers alike, this is going to be one of the animation events of the summer, so if you've got room in your schedule, you won't want to miss it.

Legendary Entertainment - 11:00 a.m., Hall H

The schedule for Legendary's showcase panel in Hall H this year is still "TBA," so we don't know exactly how many properties the studio will be teasing, or what form those teasers will take. So, why are we flagging it? Because Legendary is working on both another Godzilla/Kong movie and a new Monsterverse series on Apple TV+, and we want to know more as soon as possible.

Star Trek Universe - 1:30 p.m., Hall H

Ever since Paramount started cranking out new streaming series in the world of Star Trek, this panel has been a great time at Comic-Con, and this year is likely to be no exception. On the docket for the 2023 edition are peeks at Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and we wouldn't be surprised to get some other surprises along the way.

Quantum Leap - 1:45 p.m., Room 6A

After a triumphant first season, NBC's revival of the beloved sci-fi series will head to Comic-Con for a preview of what's coming next. Ahead of Season 2's premiere this fall, the stars of Quantum Leap, alongside executive producer Deborah Pratt, will leap to San Diego to premiere a new teaser for the second season, along with a discussion of all things Season 1, and what's coming next.

For the full San Diego Comic-Con schedule, head to Comic-Con International's website.