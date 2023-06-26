Resident Alien's Alan Tudyk Is Surrounded By Bones - But Still Cracking Jokes - in Funny Instagram

"It reminds me of living in New York — but it's cheaper here," Tudyk cracks of being surrounded by skeletons.

When Alan Tudyk's not engaging in creepy extra-terrestrial-type stuff on SYFY's Resident Alien, he's, well, still surrounding himself with creepy stuff. The actor — who stars as the alien who took over Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle's body and identity on the sci-fi series — has been up to some bone-chilling sightseeing.

How to Watch Catch up on Resident Alien on Peacock or the SYFY app.

Tudyk gave his Instagram followers a peek at his adventures in a Sunday post that included the caption, "Bring out your dead," and a short video. In the clip, the actor can be see standing in front of what looks like a fossil embedded in a sand-colored wall.

RELATED: Celebrate Pride Month with Chucky and Resident Alien's Alan Tudyk

"Behind me are skeletons, skulls, and leg bones pushed in, all the way to the edge," Tudyk explains. Then he quips, "It reminds me of living in New York — bet it's cheaper here." Actor Steve Agee, who played John Economos in The Suicide Squad and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, couldn't help but chime in with the lyrics to Oingo Boingo's "Dead or Alive," writing, "them bones — they make them bodies walk. Them bones, them bones — if they could only talk."

Watch Resident Alien Star Alan Tudyk Crack a Joke While Surrounded by Bones:

It's unclear where exactly Tudyk was exploring in his skeleton post, but what we do know is that he's returning for Resident Alien Season 3. Last month, filming wrapped on the comedy-drama.

At the time, Sara Tomko, who plays Asta Twelvetrees on the show, teased the upcoming season. “I am so, so grateful. This season taught me so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “Asta (and Sara) had some real growing pains remedied with so much laughter. It’s our best yet. Just you wait and see. Coming to a living room near you later this year.”

Related

There are some other clues as to what to expect next, particularly when it comes to that alien baby.

"Harry splits away from his people at the end of Season 2, which is a big thing going into Season 3," showrunner Chris Sheridan told SYFY WIRE when last season ended. "But he does that thing that parents who really love their kids do, which is no matter how much he loves his kid, he knows he's got to let his kid go away in order to protect it. So that's a big move for him, that he's willing to go to that extent to save his baby. I would say that baby is too cute to not have back on the show again. I think it's safe to say that that baby will probably come back in Season 3."

Resident Alien is set to return for a third season later this year. In the meantime, you can stream the first two seasons on Peacock.