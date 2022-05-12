Seth Rogen and the director of 'Borat 2' have a mysterious new show coming to Peacock

The producers behind Preacher and The Boys have an interesting new project on the way.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (The Boys and Preacher) are teaming up with the director of Borat 2 for, well, we don't quite know exactly what, but it sounds like it's gonna be worth watching.

Peacock announced this week that Rogen and Golberg will serve as executive producers on a mysterious new series from director Jason Woliner, best known for his work on a wide range of comedy TV series and for directing 2020's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the years-in-the-making sequel to Borat from star Sacha Baron Cohen. The project has been giving a straight-to-series order, which means Peacock is definitely excited about whatever it is Woliner has been shooting for over a decade. But we still know almost nothing about the still-untitled series.

“We can’t wait to dive in with renowned filmmaker Jason Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and our partners at Lionsgate for this truly unique series that begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a press release. “We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey.”

The untitled Jason Woliner Project is described as both "groundbreaking" and as a "mind-bending series." We know nothing about the plot, but Peacock's announcement for the series teases something that "mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale," so buckle up for whatever it is that's coming from the guys who gave us Superbad and Borat 2.

“This show is unlike anything else you’ll see this year,” Lionsgate Television EVP & Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst said. “This is one of the most bizarre, out-of-the-box shows I’ve ever worked on, and I can’t believe we’re even getting to make it.”