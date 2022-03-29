Sharon Stone set to join DC’s 'Blue Beetle' as new villain Victoria Kord

Sharon Stone is heading to the DC universe once again. Today, The Wrap broke the news that Sharon Stone is joining the Blue Beetle feature as a new villain called Victoria Kord. We also found out that ​​Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.) has joined the cast as Carapax the Indestructible Man.

Blue Beetle stars Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes/Blue Beetle, a Mexican-American teenager who finds a scarab walking home from school one day. This scarab, however, isn't your typical scarab — it's actually alien technology that grafts to Reyes' spine and gives him superpowers.

This isn’t Stone’s first foray into the DC Comics world. In 2004, she was in the Halle Berry-led Catwoman as Laurel Hedare, the head of a cosmetics firm who was also Catwoman’s main antagonist in the film. We don’t know much about her role as Victoria Kord in Blue Beetle other than she will once again be playing a DC villain. It’s worth noting, however, that in the comics, a man named Ted Kord was the second to take on the mantle of Blue Beetle (Maridueña’s Reyes is the third).

Trujillo’s Carapax character comes directly from the comics. There, he's an archeologist named Conrad Carapax who gets his consciousness fused inside a robot and becomes one of Blue Beetle's nemeses. Trujillo’s previous credits include Mayans M.C., True Blood, Riddick, and Jamestown.

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto, with the script coming from writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. In addition to Maridueña, Stone, and Trujillo, the movie also stars George Lopez, Adrianna Barraza, Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, and Elpidia Carrillo. It is set to premiere in theaters Aug. 18, 2023.