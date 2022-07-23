'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': Billy Batson's got serious imposter syndrome in new SDCC trailer

Shazam! Fury of the Gods premieres on Dec. 21 of this year.

Warner Bros. expanded the DCEU at San Diego Comic-Con today by giving us our best glimpse yet of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam! himself (Zachary Levi), director David F. Sandberg, and cast members Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Lucy Liu were on stage to promote the film, much to the fervor of the Hall H crowd (which included SYFY WIRE). Once everyone was settled in, Levi heroically revealed the first official trailer for the Shazam! sequel.

Check it out below:

While those who attended DC FanDome late last year saw a sizzle reel from Fury of the Gods, we haven't gotten a full-fledged Shazam! trailer until now. In the trailer, poor Shazam!/Billy Batson is having some serious (and seriously funny) imposter syndrome about being a superhero. He's also having a little trouble keeping his superfamily together. He does get to throw a truck at a dragon, however, so there's that!

During the panel, Liu summoned her co-villains Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler to appear via a pre-taped video to say hello to the crowd. The two expressed regret about not being able to be there in person, and Miren ended the video sharing her experience playing the villain, Hespera.

“She’s such a delightful baddie, and a badass,” she said. “And Zachary, sweetheart, I had a lovely time kicking the s*** out of you … . Yay! Pussy power!”

During the fan Q&A, Levi and Sandberg also deftly refrained answering any questions about whether Superman might show up in the film.

“I can neither confirm or deny allegations like these,” Levi said, in a jokingly nervous voice. “These are not questions I can answer on stage right now.”

We can see more action from Shazam! Fury of the Gods when it comes out in theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

