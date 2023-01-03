‘Sherlock’ creator is ready for more…when Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman have time

Co-creator Steven Moffat would ‘start writing tomorrow’ if he could just get Holmes & Watson to clear their busy schedules.

You don’t need to be the world's greatest detective to deduct that Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat is seriously stoked at the idea of bringing Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman back to lead another sleuthing series of the Emmy-winning show…if, that is, the actors only could find the time.

Sounding positively enthused at the prospect of someday reuniting Cumberbatch (as detective Sherlock Holmes) and Freeman (as his capable assistant Dr. John Watson) for a fifth run in the BBC-produced series, Moffat recently shared with BBC Today (via Deadline) that he’d “start writing tomorrow” if his two lead actors could clear their pesky high-demand schedules.

“They’re on to bigger and better things,” Moffat teased, “but, Martin and Benedict, ‘Please come back?’”

Series 4 of Sherlock last aired way back in 2017, though everyone involved has expressed continued interest in picking up the series in its modern-day trappings somewhere down the road. With the actors’ high-demand working calendars, it may be a tough task: In addition to recent Marvel movie turns in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Cumberbatch has a slew of forthcoming films in the works, as well as notching a fun 2022 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

Freeman, meanwhile, has been busy on screens both big and small, including turning up in both Black Panther films as ex-CIA agent Everett K. Ross — a role he’s set to reprise when Marvel’s Secret Invasion series premieres this year at Disney+. His most recent TV turn came alongside Emmy Rossum in Peacock’s limited series Angelyne, where Freeman plays the 1980s business magnate who may hold the key to a mysterious blonde bombshell’s wildfire popularity.

If you’re looking to see Freeman's latest while waiting for the Skrulls to land with Secret Invasion, check out Angelyne, now streaming on Peacock. Or if you're in the mood for some Cumberbatch hilarity, check out his Season 47 episode of SNL, streaming now on Peacock along with all the other seasons of the iconic sketch comedy show.