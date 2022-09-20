'SNL' sets Miles Teller, Megan Thee Stallion & Brendan Gleeson as hosts for Season 48

Saturday Night Live is about to launch its 48th season on Oct. 1, and we’ve found out who some of the guests will be!

Today, NBC announced that Miles Teller will make his hosting debut on the show for the season premiere, fresh on the heels of the Box Office and critical success of Top Gun: Maverick, where he plays Goose’s son, Bradley Bradshaw. Teller also starred in The Divergent Series as Peter as well as 2014’s critically acclaimed Whiplash. The musical guest joining him that first Saturday of October will be Kendrick Lamar, who will be making his third appearance on the show.

The two following weeks of the show will see Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion hosting. Gleeson is an actor you’ve undoubtedly seen before — he’s had roles in everything from Paddington 2 to Assassin’s Creed, and has been cast in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. He also played the lead in Mr. Mercedes, and Harry Potter fans might also recognize his portrayal of Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody in the films. He’ll be joined the week of Oct. 8 by the musical guest, Willow.

We’ve recently seen Megan Thee Stallion make a cameo on She-Hulk. The rapper and fashion icon will host SNL the week of Oct. 15 and will pull double duty as both the main host as well as the musical guest. This will be her debut as a host but her second time performing as a rapper.

With these three guests, it looks like Saturday Night Live will be starting its 48th(!) season with a bang!

