'Snowpiercer’s finished Season 4 won’t air on TNT after all, being shopped elsewhere

Say goodbye to original scripted content on TNT, because Deadline is now reporting that the Warner Bros. Discovery network is no longer planning on running the already completed fourth and final season of the final holdout, Snowpiercer, its popular post-apocalypse on a train series starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly. Alas, these WBD tax write-offs continue to feel like a train wreck to fans across the board.

“We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer,” a spokesperson for TNT told Deadline. “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

According to the outlet – which also reported in June that Season 4 of the series based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie, Snowpiercer, would be its last – tax write-offs for content at WBD are “believed” to be the reason the final season won’t air, but that decision wasn’t made until later in the year.

The good news is it sounds like there’s hope that we’ll at least get to see the final season someday, somewhere. And to be optimistic, Deadline does note that the production house behind the show, Tomorrow Studios, is currently not just shopping Season 4, but also a potential prequel and sequel. So perhaps even better things come to those who wait.

Death and taxes seem to be agreed upon parts of life, but death to our favorite TV shows because of taxes is something we’re still having trouble adjusting to. WBD has been busy cutting the fat though since the the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, including axing HBO Max’s Batgirl movie, J.J. Abrams’ HBO drama Demimonde, and fan-favorite sci-fi series, Westworld.

