Sonic the Hedgehog is back in first teaser for Netflix's new 'Sonic Prime' animated series

Anyone else suddenly get a hankering for some chili dogs? Nothing to worry about, it's just the first teaser trailer for Netflix's Sonic Prime. Speeding onto our screens before the year is out, the latest animated series inspired by the best-selling Sega franchise begins with a "universe-shattering event" caused by — who else? — the nefarious Dr. Eggman and his army of "bandnik robots."

"Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime," adds the official synopsis. Sounds like the Blue Blur has nothing on Doctor Strange! While less than a minute long, the teaser footage does take us to the iconic Green Hill Zone, providing brief glimpses of Robotnik, Shadow, Big the Cat, and Froggy.

Watch the trailer now:

SEGA, WildBrain (the animating studio), Man of Action (creator of beloved cartoons like Ben 10), and Erik Wiese (DC League of Super-Pets) are all on board as executive producers.

“Man of Action Entertainment are incredibly excited to help introduce the iconic Sonic to a whole new generation of fans via this epic, world-bending, high-adrenaline adventure that honors his legacy," the creative collective said when the title was first announced in early 2021.

"Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone's heart including my own," added Dominique Bazay, Director of Original Animation, Netflix. "I spent many hours with the 'Blue Blur' as a kid and it's a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix — one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy."

Sonic Prime arrives on Netflix this winter with one 40-minute episode and seven, 20-minute episodes. An official specific premiere date has yet to be announced by the streamer.

Paramount Pictures is currently in active development on a third live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film, which will be released into theaters on Dec. 20, 2024 (it's unclear right now if Jeff Fowler is directing). Moreover, Idris Elba has been tapped to reprise the voice of Knuckles for an upcoming television project.

Head below for a number of first look production stills...

