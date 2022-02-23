Sony recreated the Spider-Man meme with all 3 Spider-Men in 'No Way Home,' and it's great

After more than two months in theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be swinging onto home video next month, Sony Pictures announced Wednesday morning. The box office smash, which continues to play in theaters across the planet, will arrive on digital platforms Tuesday, March 22. Vudu, the digital on-demand service owned by Fandango, has several buying options: No Way Home can be purchased for $19.99 by itself, as part of a $34.99 three-movie collection (aka the Holland-era trilogy), or as part of a $59.99 eight-movie bundle (all Spidey eras).

“No Way Home is one of the biggest superhero movies ever made, and a historic event for film fans, which makes it the perfect movie to add to your home collection,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis, said in a statement. 'Fans will want to relive every thrill, laugh and emotional moment, and to share them with their friends and family. It’s no surprise that it’s Vudu’s hottest pre-order title of all time."

Fans hoping to get their hands on physical DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD, copies will have to wait until Tuesday, April 12. The studio released the exciting news on Twitter with a real-world version of the famous "pointing Spider-Men" internet meme featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. As an added bonus, the home release will feature 20 extra minutes of cut footage featuring the Peter Parkers from the Marc Webb and Sam Raimi universes.

The bonus features for the digital, Blu-Ray, and 4K versions of the film are as follows:

Bloopers & Gag Reel

Alternate Reality Easter Eggs

7 Behind the Scenes Featurettes Action Choreography Across the Multiverse A Multiverse of Miscreants A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland Enter Strange Graduation Day Realities Collide, Spiders Unite Weaving Jon Watt's Web

2 Special Panels: The Sinister Summit - Villains Panel: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx sit down for a roundtable discussion of their sinister characters. A Meeting of the Spiders - Heroes Panel: The Heroic Spider heroes sit down for a roundtable discussion on Peter, Stunts, and skintight suits.

3 Stories From The Daily Bugle Spider-Menace Strikes Again Spider Sycophant Web of Lies

2 Stunt Scenes Previsualization Apartment Fight Shield Fight



Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!



The DVD version only comes with two behind-the-scenes features:

A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland

Graduation Day

Set in the immediate aftermath of Far From Home's mid-credits scene, Spider-Man: No Way Home rips the multiverse a new quantum hole when the MCU's Peter Parker (Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget about his secret identity. The ensuing spell goes horribly awry, allowing villains — and even other web-slingers — to make their way into the Disney-owned comic book mythos.

Directed by the returning Jon Watts (who is also set to reboot the Fantastic Four in the MCU), the movie began the first major Hollywood release of the COVID-19 health crisis to reach $1 billion at the global box office. The last tentpole to achieve the same feat was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019. As of this writing, No Way Home's worldwide sales stand at $1.83 billion, making it the sixth highest-grossing title of all time (between Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World). Domestically speaking, the movie has topped Infinity War, Black Panther, and Avatar to become the third-highest grossing release at the North American box office.

"After total global box office domination on the big screen, No Way Home will take the natural next step in its success story when it hits small screens in April," Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore, tells SYFY WIRE. "Though currently a Top 5 film in the weekend box office derby, the Tom Holland-powered mega-hit has enjoyed a perfectly executed theatrical release that has seen the film exceed every expectation and notch many a box office milestone. So once it hits home screens (after a solid 116 days in cinemas), the impact on its revenue-generating power will likely be negligible. The small screen is just one more world to conquer for the tenacious (and ever-popular) Spider-Man."

