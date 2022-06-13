Netflix greenlights Season 2 of 'Squid Game,' reveals first story details for hit series' return

Squid Game — the smash television hit from South Korea that suddenly took the world by storm last year — is officially returning for a second season on Netflix. The streaming giant locked in the renewal Sunday with the release of an initial teaser trailer depicting Young-hee, the creepy doll used for the game of "Red Light, Green Light" in Season 1. Creator, director, and producer Hwang Dong-hyuk also released a statement, promising the return of characters like Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year," he wrote. "But it [only] took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, [I'd like to give] a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round."

Check out the teaser and statement below:

A pseudo-dystopian allegory for socioeconomic inequality, Squid Game centers around a high-stakes competition in which down-on-their-luck contestants vie for a massive sum of prize money by playing a number of popular children's games. Elimination from the contest results in immediate execution — much to the enjoyment of the faceless and ultra-rich individuals who like to watch and bet on the tournament.

The show first premiered last September and quickly dominated the cultural conversation as the most-watched television title on the face of the planet (it even got parodied by Saturday Night Live). Two months after the Season 1 debut, Dong-hyuk addressed growing fan demand by confirming that a second season was in the early stages of development. A month later, the creator revealed he was in talks with Netflix for two additional seasons. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos alluded to the company's ambitious plans for the IP at the start of 2022 when he made mention of an entire "Squid Game universe."

"There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," he explained. "So, I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now; I'm in the planning process currently. I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen, so I will promise you this: Gi-hun will come back [and] he'll do something for the world."

The entire first season of Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.

