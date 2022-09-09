'Star Trek: Picard' beams up extended trailer for third & final season, sets Feb. 2023 return date

If you're a fan of The Next Generation, go ahead and get ready to tear up. Just a bit.

The Star Trek Day celebrations started with a bang for sci-fi hit Star Trek: Picard. Fans were treated to a delightful conversation with Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd; learned the series’ third and final season's official premiere date; and also checked out a much more in-depth teaser than what we got during San Diego Comic-Con.

Want to see what’s in store for Jean-Luc and get a hint as to why The Next Generation crew may be getting back together? SYFY WIRE was there to get all the details.

In the meantime, check out the teaser below:

The trailer starts with Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) reaching out to Admiral Picard (Stewart) for help. Beverly doesn’t say in the teaser what she needs help with, but we see her with a very large phaser pointed at some bad-looking aliens. We also see some unknown force destroying a Starfleet building, so chances are that has something to do with her troubles as well.

Picard is down to help Beverly, of course, and he also gets his old Number One, Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), to join his cause. But first, they need to find a ship. Could that ship be … the Enterprise?! We'll have to wait to find out, but in the meantime, the teaser does treat us to a montage of the TNG crew getting back together to help their old captain, something Stewart said on stage during the event was more than a mere reunion.

"It's not a reunion," Stewart said about Picard's Enterprise crew reuniting. "It is an essential gathering of all of the most important elements of Star Trek: The Next Generation in order to do what they do best."

In the teaser, that essential gathering takes the TNG crew to the U.S.S. Titan, where Seven (Ryan) is the Commander. "This is an amazing journey for Seven," Ryan said on stage about her character's new role in Starfleet. "She started out not even human. She started out as a machine and a villain, and to see her really come full circle from that start, to finally being a part of Starfleet. Now, you're going to witness her struggle with it because she's not 100% sure she fits in, in Starfleet, so there's a lot of conflict for her this season."

However, the teaser also shows that one thing Seven seems more than happy to do in Starfleet is to deliver that iconic Star Trek line — Engage! — to set the ship off at warp speed.

It’s a teaser meant to tickle the heartstrings of all the Trekkies out there. The only bad news is that we still have several months before Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on Feb. 16, 2023.

