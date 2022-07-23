'Star Trek: Picard': The old crew gets back together in new Season 3 trailer at SDCC 2022

We found out a lot about where the Star Trek franchise is going during San Diego Comic-Con.

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Santiago Cabrera as Rios of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD.

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Santiago Cabrera as Rios of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo: Trae Patton/Paramount+

The Star Trek Universe is ever-expanding, and we got to hear all about where Paramount+ is boldly going with their existing shows (and potential new ones?) during San Diego Comic-Con today.

The Hall H audience (including SYFY WIRE) got to hear from the casts and executive producers from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds during the franchise’s 1.5-hour panel. They also got treated to a new trailer for Season 3 of Picard featuring Sir Patrick Stewart as the titular Starfleet Admiral.

Check out the all-new trailer for Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard:

The third season of Star Trek: Picard will find Jean-Luc's Enterprise crew from the series Star Trek: The Next Generation back together again, including Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, and Gates McFadden.

Brent Spiner, who has played several Data-related characters in Picard, as well a version of Data in Season 1, will once again be back for the show’s final episodes. “Brent Spiner is also going to be there and is going to be an old new character,” Kurtzman teased during the panel.

We also got some new posters for Picard, which you can check out below:

Photo: CBS Studios/ Paramount+ PRESS

Photo: CBS Studios/Paramount+ PRESS

Photo: CBS Studios/Paramount+ PRESS

Photo: CBS Studios/Paramount+

