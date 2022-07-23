The 'Star Trek' universe is mingling! Season 2 of 'Strange New Worlds' will have a 'Lower Decks' crossover

Boimler and Mariner, right before Boimler finds out he can transfer to work with Riker. (Credit: CBS)

During the Star Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con today, we not only got two new trailers for the upcoming seasons of Picard and Lower Decks, we also got the news that Season 2 of the acclaimed Strange New Worlds will feature a couple of Lower Decks characters having a run-in on Captain Pike’s Enterprise — in live-action, no less.

The fans in Hall H found out the news when Lower Decks voice actors Jack Quaid (“Boimler”) and Tawny Newsome (“Beckett”) crashed the Strange New Worlds panel. Shortly after, Anson Mount ("Pike") ultimately explained that an upcoming Season 2 episode of Strange New Worlds would feature the first Trek crossover event within the new Paramount+ shows.

Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day Three Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Strange New Worlds’ co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers explained to the packed Hall H crowd that one of the show's writers, David Reed, also worked on Amazon's The Boys, where Quaid stars as Hughie Campbell. According to Myers, the two were talking and Quaid mentioned he really wanted to have a crossover. Reed conveyed the news to Myers, who separately also had SNW executive producer Alex Kurtzman reach out to request the same thing.

We don’t have the details yet on how the crossover will come about. Maybe Boimler and Beckett will be on an Ensign exchange program? Or maybe the Enterprise visits Boimler's raisin vineyard on Earth?

Whatever happens, that episode will be sure to entertain fans of both shows. There is no news on when exactly Season 2 of Strange New Worlds will premiere, though it will be some time in 2023. Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Aug. 25 on Paramount+.

