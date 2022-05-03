Watch: Opening credits for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' has all 'The Original Series' vibes

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the show following the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise before Captain Kirk took the helm, is headed to Paramount+ in just one week. And while we still have a few days to see the series in all its glory, we are now able to experience the show’s opening credits.

If you’re a fan of Star Trek: The Original Series, then the theme music will no doubt remind you of the one from TOS. For Strange New Worlds, composer Jeff Russo clearly used the original theme as his core inspiration but also delivers something new as well, a signal that this show will pay homage to the series before it, but also bring something new to the franchise.

Check it out below:

The opening is also voiced by Anson Mount, who plays U.S.S. Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike. Pike is a character we’ve seen before, first in TOS when he was played by Jeffrey Hunter and also more recently in Discovery, where Mount first took on the role. This is the first time, however, Mount was able to voice Star Trek’s iconic opening lines, and was understandably humbled by the opportunity.

“Perhaps the greatest honor of my career to date was getting to utter these words: ‘Space, the final frontier…’” he said on Twitter. “I could not be more proud to be a part of the @StarTrekOnPPlus team and I could not be more grateful to the Trek community. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU.”

Mount’s Christopher Pike also brings something new to the captain’s chair. “If Kirk brings boldness, machismo, whatever you want to call it, and Picard brings the brain, I want Pike to bring the heart,” Mount said in an interview with SYFY WIRE. “I think his superpower is empathy, which is hand-in-hand with humility. And I think that's what makes him a good captain.”

Pike and Spock (Ethan Peck) aren’t the only familiar Trek characters we’ll see in Strange New World either. The Enterprise in the upcoming show will also have Cadet Uhura on board, with Celia Rose Gooding taking on the role that Nichelle Nichols made famous.

“We say it takes a village to raise a child and it's definitely taking a village to raise this cadet,” Gooding told SYFY WIRE in a recent interview. “I want to make sure that I am of course paying homage to the Uhuras before me … the love and support that she gets from this crew and the love and support I get from this cast — it all influences, and it all bleeds into this character.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 5.

Looking for more space-set sci-fi? The original run of Battlestar Galactica is streaming now on Peacock. Looking ahead, SYFY has The Ark coming next season (from the architects of the Stargate franchise), and Peacock is developing a fresh revival of Battlestar Galactica.