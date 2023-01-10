Stephen Amell on his return to the Arrowverse: 'Why? It doesn’t matter. How? It doesn’t matter.'

Yes, Stephen Amell is most certainly reprising the role of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in the ninth and final season of The Flash. But if you're hoping for any specifics about the character's surprise return to The CW Arrowverse, you're pretty much out of luck, friend.

Posting a video message to Instagram over the weekend, Amell once again confirmed his involvement and stated that he would not be answering any fan questions on the matter until the episode airs sometime over the next few months.

“I’m coming back for the ninth and final season of The Flash. Why? It doesn’t matter. How? It doesn’t matter," he proclaimed. "Greg Berlanti called me up and he said, ‘The Flash is ending, would you like to [return]?’ And I said, ‘Yes! You don’t even have to finish your sentence.’ I have always, always loved coming over as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow/Specter/a Nazi/the Flash — you name it. I love the cast, I love the crew. So for Greg Berlanti, thank you. For [showrunner] Eric Wallace, thank you. For Grant [Gustin] and Candice [Patton] and Danielle [Panabaker] — who’s directing — and the rest of the cast, thank you for having me. Don’t ask me anymore f***in' questions about it. Just tune in when it airs later this year."

In a much longer follow-up video posted Monday, the actor revealed that production on the episode is now underway in Canada, while seemingly hinting at appearances from other familiar faces from across the network's shared DC mythos. In addition, he treated fans to a brief tour of what appears to be the Arrowverse production office, which is full of costumes and posters from the various TV shows.

"It's been a real honor to come back. It's very surreal. I'm staying at the same hotel that I stayed in when I shot the Arrow pilot nearly 10 years ago. I've had a day on set so far. I'm not gonna speak to any cast that I may or may not be working with, but the crew! I saw people that date back to the very first season of Arrow on the show ... I hope that I can be a small part of the final season of The Flash and lend a hand to give them the best sendoff that they could possibly have. Personally, I would like to thank everyone out there who has welcome me back in the fandom community. I don't read too much stuff online, but you can get a sense for a reaction and I have to say that it was incredibly humbling and made me feel quite special. And for that, thank you very much."

Season 9 of The Flash premieres on The CW Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

