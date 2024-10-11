Stephen King Has Watched Peacock’s Teacup - What Did He Think? “All Killer, No Filler…”

Stephen King knows a thing or two about scaring people, and the legendary horror author has offered his own mini-review of Peacock’s new horror series Teacup. So, what does he think?

King, author of legendary horror stories such as IT, Carrie and The Shining, apparently checked out the new horror TV series about a family facing all kinds of terrors when they become trapped on their rural farm. According to King, this might just be the horror hit of the Halloween season.

He noted to his audience of horror fans on X that the series is “strange, creepy, claustrophobic, and scary.” Adding it’s “All killer, no filler,” with a tight runtime across its eight-episode story. King also likened the series to other horror and mystery hits like From and Lost, in case potential viewers need a bit of a vibe check before tuning in.

Stephen King’s review of Peacock’s Teacup

TEACUP: If you like FROM or LOST, I think you'll enjoy this. It's strange, creepy, claustrophobic, and scary. Beware the Gas Mask Man. Short episodes. All killer, no filler. (Peacock--bows October 10th) — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 1, 2024

The first two episodes of Teacup are streaming now on Peacock, with new episodes slated to drop every Thursday until Halloween. The series is loosely based on Robert McCammon’s 1988 sci-fi horror novel Stinger, and adapted for live action by producers James Wan and Ian McCulloch.

Ruben Shanley (Chaske Spencer) and James Chenoweth (Scott Speedman) on Teacup 103. Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK

The story essentially follows a family and disparate group of neighbors who become trapped in rural Georgia, unable to cross a mysterious blue line, trapped inside with plenty of very real threats. The ensemble cast includes Yvonne Strahovski (The Tomorrow War, The Handmaid's Tale), Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom), Chaske Spencer (The English), Kathy Baker (Edward Scissorhands), Boris McGiver (Servant), Caleb Dolden (Follow Me), Emilie Bierre (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent) and Luciano Leroux (Yellowjackets).

Talking to SYFY WIRE during a recent set visit while Teacup was in production, Speedman likened it to a “sci-fi Western,” with characters forced to use horses for travel once they become isolated by the event.

"I heard some of the elements of it, the genre elements of it, and it wasn’t quite exactly Ian's kind of thing, [and] that really got me excited," Speedman said. "Because I thought his version of this, a sort of sci-fi Western, really, was how I kind of looked at it. That got me really excited. Then when you start to read it, it’s this really unique blend of family drama — which he does really well — and then you add the well-executed genre elements and I think you do have something here.”

The first two episodes of Teacup are streaming now on Peacock. Check back every Thursday for new episodes to see how the terrifying mystery unfolds.