Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney Are Movie Pals, Spotted Seeing Oppenheimer Together

Steven Spielberg attends the Los Angeles Premiere of LucasFilms' Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny at Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California; Paul McCartney arrives at the UK premiere of If These Walls Could Sing at Abbey Road Studios on December 12, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Joe Maher/Getty Images

The director and the former Beatle saw Christopher Nolan's latest movie in the Hamptons.

Last weekend was the biggest movie weekend of the year — and one of the biggest movie weekends in history. A lot of people went to the theater to see Oppenheimer, celebrities among them. One pair of celebrity friends caught a screening on Monday. And, one of the two celebs who sat down to enjoy Christopher Nolan’s three-hour war epic knows a little something about directing epic war pictures himself.

According to People, Saving Private Ryan and Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg and his buddy, The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, saw Oppenheimer at a movie theater in the Hamptons, the swanky Long Island vacation destination. The two have been friends for a few decades now, and last year Spielberg told BBC Radio 4 about how he got his first kiss from a college girlfriend in part thanks to the Beatles song “Michelle” from the group’s 1965 album Rubber Soul.

“When I got to know Paul a number of years ago, when Paul and I met and became friends, that was one of the first stories I ever told him," Spielberg said.

Paul McCartney and Steven Spielberg are seen at a movie theater on July 24, 2023 in East Hampton, New York. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

According to People, “Spielberg wore a white hat with a matching jacket, jeans, sneakers, and a blue-and-white shirt to the theater, while McCartney wore a blue sweatshirt, dark pants, and sunglasses.”

When the Trinity Test, as depicted in Oppenheimer, occurred on July 16, 1945, McCartney had just turned three and Spielberg wouldn’t be born for another year. The director has made movies that involve the atomic bombs Oppenheimer helped create, like Empire of the Sun, and he’s made several World War II films including Saving Private Ryan, Schindler’s List, and 1941. Spielberg also produced The Pacific, the HBO series that was the Pacific theater counterpart to Band of Brothers and which features the bombs in its final episodes.

