'Stranger Things': Max's favorite Kate Bush song in Season 4 is now No. 1 on iTunes chart

(L to R) Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. Photo: Netflix

Despite a three-year hiatus away from Netflix, Stranger Things hasn't lost its ability to breathe new life into pop culture of the 1980s. In the handful of days since Vol. 1 of the show's hotly-anticipated fourth season premiered at the start of the long holiday weekend, Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God"), has shot to the very top of the list of most popular songs on iTunes — bypassing the likes of Lizzo, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, and Lady Gaga.

Another '80s bop — Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone" — currently sits at No. 7, thanks to the theatrical bow of Top Gun: Maverick, which opened the same day as Stranger Things 4.

In addition, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" occupies the second spot on Spotify's list of the 200 most popular songs in the world. This isn't the first time the song has made headlines by topping the charts. Originally released as a single in the summer of 1985, it peaked at No. 30 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Part of Bush's Hounds of Love album, which went on sale that fall, the track factors heavily into the latest crop of Stranger Things episodes as the favorite song of Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink). The song plays a significant role in "Chapter 4: Dear Billy" when Max, who's been grappling with the untimely death of her stepbrother, comes face-to-face with the show's latest villain, the Freddy Krueger-ish Vecna, whose supernatural powers can be mitigated through the use of music.

"Overwhelmed by all your kind words about 'Dear Billy,'" director and executive producer Shawn Levy wrote on Instagram Sunday. "From the moment the Duffers gave me the outline, I knew this episode could be something really special."

The first half of Stranger Things 4 is now streaming on Netflix. It currently holds a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the honorable distinction of the streamer's biggest English language TV series debut with over 268 million hours viewed across 183 countries. The final two episodes arrive Friday, July 1.

running up that hill to smash some records brb pic.twitter.com/skrR3CmoLh — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 31, 2022

