'Stranger Things 4' runs up that hill, teasing Upside Down showdown with Vecna in full 'Volume 2' trailer

Vecna's suffering is almost at an end with the official trailer for the last two episodes of Stranger Things 4. The inter-dimensional baddie (revealed in Episode 7 to be the sociopathic son of Victor Creel and the very first human lab rat tormented by Dr. Martin Brenner) messed with the wrong Hawkins crowd, and now he's going to pay.

Our heroes might be scattered at the moment, but it looks like they're all about to reunite in the Upside Down with a Red Dawn-style attitude to open up a serious can of whup-ass on this Freddy Krueger wannabe (played by Harry Potter vet, Jamie Campbell Bower), who gruesomely murders teenage victims by weaponizing their deep-seated fears and regrets. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is the key to defeating the main antagonist and while Papa (Matthew Modine) doesn't think she's quite ready for battle just yet, our telekinetic hero refuses to sit around while her friends are in grave danger.

But first, a number of accounts need to be settled. Nancy (Natalia Dyer) must be rescued from a Vecna-related fate, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) must choose to give up his "cool kid" status by socking Jason (Mason Dye) right in the face, and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) must break out his trusty axe to counteract the hypnotic effects of Vecna. Every character will get their moment to shine! Over in Russia, Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour), Murray (Brett Gelman), and Enzo (Tom Wlaschiha) find themselves in a life and death battle, attempting to outwit the hungry Demogorgon as they try to escape the heavily fortified Soviet prison. Maya Hawke's Robin perfectly sums up the sky-high stakes in a piece of dialogue spoken to Joe Keery's Steve: "It might not work out for us this time." Oh, God...one or more beloved characters are about to die, aren't they?

"Usually at the end of a season, we tie things up with a nice bow, before a little tease that says, 'Hold on, something is unraveling,'" series co-creator Matt Duffer recently said during an interview with Empire Magazine. "As we move into Season 5, we won't have to do that. There won't be a reset from where we finish this season."

Watch the trailer — which goes all in on Kate Bush Fever — now:

Dropping on Netflix July 1, Volume 2 comprises about four hours of content, with the finale running just shy of two-and-a-half hours. In fact, Episode 9 boasts "more FX shots than the entirety of Season 3," teased co-creator Matt Duffer. "Volume 2 really takes what we did in Volume 1 and ramps everything up."

"[There's] an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn't stop," Ross added. "It's the most complicated thing we've ever attempted to do."

The Season 4 cast also features the talents of Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Joe Chrest (Ted Wheeler), Catherine Curtin (Claudia Henderson), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), and Robert Englund (Victor Creel).

