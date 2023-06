What’s Streaming on Peacock in July 2023? Twisted Metal, Jaws, The Hunger Games & More

We think Peacock’s pretty metal already, but July is shaping up to be the bird app’s most metal month yet — all thanks to Anthony Mackie and an adrenalized shot of video game nostalgia set to peel onto the platform as Twisted Metal revs up for its big series premiere.

Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) is shedding his Marvel costume threads to star in Peacock’s all-original live-action take on the epically awesome PlayStation game franchise, with all 10 Twisted Metal episodes set to arrive at once on Peacock beginning Thursday, July 27.

RELATED: Anthony Mackie Wants His Twisted Metal Character to Be Playable in the Games

A post-apocalyptic crash course in comedy, clowns, and cartoonish car carnage, the series comes from executive producers (and self-confessed Twisted Metal fans) Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), with writing from Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith – who also serves as both showrunner and executive producer.

As Mackie’s John Doe anti-hero sets out on an impossible courier mission through the devastated American landscape, he’ll be joined by a whole circus of quirky survivors, including Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Divorce, Spider-Man: No Way Home), and even Scream horror royalty Neve Campbell. The tag-team combo of Will Arnett and AEW wrestler Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe) star as killer clown Sweet Tooth, with Arnett on voice acting duty as Samoa Joe brings the big demented fella to live-action life.

Twisted Metal’s got us plenty hyped for Peacock’s July lineup, but it’s not the platform’s only source of streaming sizzle this month. Jaws fans can sink their teeth into the full movie lineup of the iconic Steven Spielberg-created film franchise, with the original Jaws (1975) hitting Peacock alongside Jaws 2 (1978), Jaws 3-D (1983), and Jaws: The Revenge (1987). If that’s not enough terror for ya, both American Psycho (2000) and American Psycho 2 (2002) slash onto the platform beginning July 1.

Right in time for the November release of an all-new movie entry in The Hunger Games franchise, the full Hunger Games movie lineup is also back on Peacock this month, including The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Parts 1 & 2 (2014 and 2015). Also returning to the platform this month is a whole slew of binge-able sci-fi favorites, including Apollo 13 (1995), Cowboys & Aliens (2011), Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008), and Waterworld (1995).

That just scratches the surface for July’s eclectic mix of science fiction, horror, and fantasy flicks on Peacock, which also features a little Kevin Bacon (in 2000’s Hollow Man), a little M. Night Shyamalan (with 2010’s The Last Airbender), and even a little Brad Pitt (in 1998’s Meet Joe Black). Ben Stiller’s also set to get funny in the 1999 superhero parody Mystery Men, Hugh Jackman stalks the Dark Lord in 2004’s Van Helsing, and Tom Hanks gets cryptic alongside Ethan Hawke in Angels & Demons, the 2009 sequel to The Da Vinci Code.

As always, Peacock’s home to tons of live sports as it happens, including the July 1 USFL championship game, WWE Money in the Bank (also July 1), weekly baseball action with MLB Sunday Leadoff, as well as IndyCar, IMSA, and PGA Tour action all month long.

Here’s the full rundown of everything that’s coming to Peacock in June:

Items marked with * are exclusive to Peacock; Items in bold are Peacock Originals.

July 1

Air Force One, 1997

American Gangster, 2007*

American Pie, 1999*

American Pie 2, 2001*

American Wedding, 2003*

American Reunion, 2012*

American Psycho, 2000*

American Psycho 2, 2002*

Angel of Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)

Angels & Demons, 2009*

Apollo 13, 1995

Away & Back, 2015 (Hallmark)

Baby Mama, 2008

Billy Elliot, 2000

Blue Crush, 2002

Blue Crush 2, 2011

The Burbs, 1989

Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017 (Hallmark)

A Christmas Melody, 2015 (Hallmark)

The Christmas Parade, 2014 (Hallmark)

The Christmas Spirit, 2013 (Hallmark)

The Christmas Train (Hallmark)

Christmas with Tucker, 2013 (Hallmark)

Couples Retreat, 2009

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

The Da Vinci Code, 2006*

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle, 2014 (Hallmark)

Do The Right Thing, 1989

Downtown Abbey, 2019

Engaging Father Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)

Finding Father Christmas, 2016 (Hallmark)

For The Love of the Game, 1999

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Half Baked, 1998

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

Here Comes The Boom, 2012

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021*

Hollow Man, 2000*

Horizon Line, 2020*

The Hunger Games, 2012

Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

Inferno, 2016*

Inside Man, 2006

Jaws, 1975*

Jaws 2, 1978*

Jaws 3-D, 1983*

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*

Jumping The Broom, 2011*

Karen Kingsbury's The Bridge, 2015 (Hallmark)

Larry Crowne, 2011

The Last Airbender, 2010*

Lone Survivor, 2013*

A Majestic Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)

Mama, 2013

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Marrying Father Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark)

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Meet the Parents, 2000

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Little Fockers, 2010

Love at First Bark, 2017 (Hallmark)

Mystery Men, 1999

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016*

A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016 (Hallmark)

Reality Bites,1994

Role Models, 2008

A Rose for Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You, 2016 (Hallmark)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million, 2016 (Hallmark)

A Song for Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark)

The Terminal, 2004

That Awkward Moment, 2014*

This Is 40, 2012

The Turning, 2020*

Van Helsing, 2004

Waterworld, 1995

Wimbledon, 2004

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Stephen Foster Stakes

DP World Tour – Betfred British Masters – Round 3

IndyCar – Qualifying & Practice 2 – Mid-Ohio*

PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 22 World Champs – RedBud*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 5*

U.S. Senior Open*

USFL Championship Game

WWE Money in the Bank*



July 2

Diamond League Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Stockholm*

IndyCar – Final Warm Up & Race – Mid-Ohio*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles*

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Chicago, IL

The Outfit, 2022*

PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Final Round

Tour de France

U.S. Senior Open – Final Round*



July 3

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France



July 4

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)



July 5

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France



July 6

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)*

Kevin Hart: Reality Check, 2023 (Peacock Original)*

LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Round 1*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France



July 7

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Round 2*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Track & Field – Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships – Day 1



July 8

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA – CTMP #1 – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

IMSA – WeatherTech Qualifying & Michelin Pilot Challenge

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Featured Group – Round 3*

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

MLB All-Star Futures Game*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – Golf John Deere Classic – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 23 SMX World Champs – Southwick*

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Track & Field – Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships – Day 2

World Para Track & Field Championships



July 9

IMSA – Chevrolet Grand Prix

IMSA – CTMP #2 – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

Live From The U.S. Women’s Open

LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Final Round*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic – Final Round

Tour de France

Track & Field – Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships – Day 3

U.S. Women’s National Team Soccer International Friendly– USA vs. Wales (Friendly)



July 10

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Siegfried & Roy: The Original Tiger Kings, New Episode (Reelz)++

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 11

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Myth of the Zodiac Killer, Limited Series, All 2 Episodes, (Peacock Original)*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17a, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 12

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Firestarter, 2022*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Odd Mom Out, Season 3, Episodes 1-10

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 13

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 3-4 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Round 1*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 14

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Century Golf Championship – Round 1

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10km Women

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Synchro Mixed

IndyCar – Practice 1 – Toronto, Canada*

Los Miserables, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Round 2*

Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 15

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Century Golf Championship – Round 2

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

FINA World Swimming Championships – 1m Springboard Women

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Synchro Men

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10km Men

IndyCar – Practice 2 & Qualifying – Toronto, Canada*

LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Round 3*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Golf Genesis Scottish Open – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 24 SMX World Champs – Spring Creek

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France



July 16

American Century Golf Championship – Final Round

Chasing Gold: Paris, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Diamond League T&F – Silesia (Poland)

FINA World Swimming Championships – 1m Springboard Men

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Synchro Women

IndyCar – Final Warm-Up & Race – Toronto, Canada*

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Final Round*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open – Final Round

Riddick, 2013

Tour de France

You Won’t Be Alone, 2022*



July 17

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Synchronized Women’s Event*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Synchronized Men’s Event*

Live From The Golf Open

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 18

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 4, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m/10m Team Event*

Live From The Golf Open

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17a, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)



July 19

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Women’s Event*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Live From The Golf Open

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational – Round 1

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 20

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Men’s Event*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Duet Freestyle Event*

Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 5-6 (Peacock Original)*

IMSA – FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix

Live From The Golf Open

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational – Round 2

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Round 1*

PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championships – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Tour de France

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 21

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episodes (NBC)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3 Springboard Women’s Event*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Team Freestyle Event*

IndyCar – Practice – Iowa*

Live From The Golf Open

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational – Round 3

The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Round 2*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France

Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Monaco

Voyagers, 2021*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 22

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Breeders Cup Challenge Horseracing – Haskell Stakes

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Synchro Mixed

FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Men’s Event*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 1*

IMSA – Lime Rock – VP Racing Sports Car Challenge

IMSA – Lime Rock – WeatherTech Qualifying

A Lifelong Love, 2023 (Hallmark)+

Live From The Golf Open

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Round 3*

PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship – Round 3

Premier League Summer Series – Chelsea v. Brighton & Hove Albion*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Super Motocross World Champs & Race Day Live – Washougal*

Tour de France



July 23

Ambulance, 2022*

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Diamond League T&F – Wanda Diamond League – London*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 1*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 2

Live From The Golf Open

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Final Round*

PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship – Final Round

Premier League Summer Series – Fulham v. Brentford

Premier League Summer Series – Newcastle United v. Aston Villa

Tour de France

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift



July 24

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 2*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 3*

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 25

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 3*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 4

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17a, New Episode (Oxygen)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 26

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 4*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 5*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Women’s Water Polo – Semifinals 1 & 2*

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Premier League Summer Series – Brentford v. Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League Summer Series – Chelsea v. Newcastle

Premier League Summer Series – Fulham v. Aston Villa

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 27

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Round 1

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

The Croods: Family Trees, Season 7, Episodes 1-6

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 5*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Men’s Water Polo – Semifinals 1 & 2*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 6*

Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Senior Open Championship – Round 1

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

Twisted Metal, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 28

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Round 2

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 6*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 7*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Women’s Water Polo Final

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Round 2

Premier League Summer Series – Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Senior Open Championship – Round 2

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)



July 29

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Round 3

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 7*

FINA World Swimming Championships – Men’s Water Polo Final

FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 8*

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Senior Open Championship – Round 3

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift



July 30

Aloha Heart, 2023 (Hallmark)+

The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Final Round

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 8

IMSA – Road America #1 – Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)*

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Final Round

Premier League Summer Series – Aston Villa v. Brentford

Premier League Summer Series – Chelsea v. Fulham

Senior Open Championship – Final Round

Tour de France Femmes avec Swift

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)++

WWE NXT The Great American Bash*



July 31

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)*

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Para Swimming Championships