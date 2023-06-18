Anthony Mackie Wants His Twisted Metal Character to Be Playable in the Games

It's been a whole decade since a new Twisted Metal game was released onto the market, which means Sony is long overdue in satiating our hunger for vehicular entropy.

This would be the perfect year to announce a new title in the franchise, given the fact that the hotly-anticipated television adaptation is hitting Peacock late next month. Anthony Mackie, who both stars in and executive produces the streaming show, believes the project can now be reverse-engineered into a video game, with developers drawing on the adventures of his character, John Doe, a delivery man (referred to as a "milkman" onscreen) navigating the various perils of a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Anthony Mackie wants his Twisted Metal character to leap from TV to video games

"The great thing about the show and how it sets up the game is you now have a story, you now have an identification marker of all the characters, so it’s cool because you can play the game now and you know exactly how those characters fit into the game," the Captain America: Brave New World actor said during a conversation with Rolling Stone. "Whereas before it wasn’t so much character-driven, you can really delve into the characters now and play in that world and have specific missions that you have to run as a milkman. It’s kind of like an evolution of the game in a way that I feel gives it a perfect second life."

While players continue to hold their collective breath for a fresh entry in the Twisted Metal console canon, they can at least partly scratch their itch for all-out destruction by watching Mackie smash enough motor vehicles to fill up the local junkyard.

That vicarious thrill of adrenaline one can only get from grinding gears and burning rubber should come across in the series' overall commitment to practical locations, stunts, and props wherever possible.

"I can honestly say, I’m one of the only actors alive that got to drive a car through a mall. It was fun, man," Mackie added. "[A lot] of the aspects of this show were done practically. We had a mall scene, so we went and found a closed-down mall, and we hauled ass through a mall. It was great because it was [in] New Orleans that we shot. We had a lot of spaces and a lot of places that look like they were post-apocalyptic that we were able to use and identify as our locations. And then we just had the spoil of having so many different places to shoot. But a lot of the things [were] shot practically and just whatever we needed [was] CGI’d. We didn’t have a real machine gun, but all the stuff around the machine guns is real."

Twisted Metal zooms onto Peaock Thursday, July 27.

