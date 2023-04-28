Everything streaming on Peacock in May 2023: ‘Mrs. Davis,’ ‘The Hunt,’ King Kong,’ 'Scott Pilgrim’ & more

Mrs. Davis might’ve premiered in April, but May is the month when things really get weird for AI-averse nun Sister Simone (Betty Gilpin) and the horde of wings-obsessed social media clout chasers pacing her every intrepid step. The endearingly dystopian sci-fi series from Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez wraps its all-original 8-episode story arc at Peacock in May (stream it here), setting up a nice Lindelof two-for-one Peacock special with the fresh streaming arrival of horror-thriller The Hunt.

Also starring Gilpin in a twisted, role-flipping game of survival, The Hunt struck a rocky landing with its March 2020 release, debuting just as theaters were locking down in the earliest days of COVID-19 and inadvertently entering into politically-charged election-year discourse for its fictional characters’ class-based portrayals. It’s a shame more fans didn’t catch the Jason Blum-produced nightmare the first time around, though the movie’s May 1 arrival at Peacock marks the perfect opportunity for The Hunt and its most dangerous human quarry to finally (and deservedly) stake out a wider audience.

May’s also the month for giving big, misunderstood brutes their chance at small-screen redemption, as Marvel's Hulk (2003) and Peter Jackson's King Kong (2005) both come smashing and crashing onto the bird streamer. Some mythic creatures should be feared, though, which is why we’ll still be rooting for adventurer extraordinaire Rick O’Connell (the Oscar-winning Brendan Fraser) when The Mummy (1999) and sequels The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) all unwrap their ancient secrets at Peacock beginning May 1.

Elsewhere, there’s tons of big names making a May movie date at Peacock, including Nic Cage (fresh off his fang-tastic Renfield turn as Dracula) in Face/Off (1997), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in The Scorpion King (2002), Arnold Schwarzenegger in True Lies (1994), Angeline Jolie in Salt (2010), and unlikely anti-hero Michael Cera in Scott Pilgrim vs.The World (2010).

If the kids are clamoring for control of the remote, there’s family fare aplenty on tap this month, too, including Will Ferrell in Land of the Lost (2009), a hilariously so-bad-it’s-great sci-fi riff on the 1970s classic TV series of the same name. The Smurfs (2011) and The Smurfs 2 (2013) also come bounding onto the platform in May to cure those animation blues, right alongside an all-star slapstick ensemble in 2000’s Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle.

Believe it or not, we’re just scratching the surface of all that’s new to Peacock in May, with original premieres for the Pete Davidson comedy series Bupkis as well as the newly-arriving Peacock original series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, complete with Amy Poehler emceeing the reality show based on author Margareta Magnusson’s bestselling book. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby also streams live on May 8, with more sports action — including Premier League soccer, WWE wrestling, and the return of USFL football — all on tap live as it happens all month long.

Here’s the full rundown of everything that’s coming to Peacock in May:

Items marked with a “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

May 1

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Bleeding Steel (2017)*

Booksmart (2019)*

A Christmas Miracle (2019)

Clockers (1995)

Crooklyn (1994)

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 (Hallmark)

Dear White People (2014)

Detroit (2017)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havanna Nights (2004)

Dragon Blade (2015)*

Enemy of the State (1998)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Face/Off (1997)

Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder (2017) (Hallmark)

Free Angela and all Political Prisoners (2013)*

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) (Hallmark)

The Good Shepard (2006)

The Grandmaster (2013)

Hello, It’s Me (2015) (Hallmark)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hunt (2020)*

Ice Sculpture Christmas (2015) (Hallmark)

It’s Complicated (2009)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

King Kong (2005)

The King’s Speech (2010)*

Land of the Lost (2009)

Life (1999)

Life of Pi (2012)

Love, Classified (2022) (Hallmark)

The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal (2023) (Hallmark)

Love Under the Stars (2015)

Mix Up in the Mediterranean (2021) (Hallmark)

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

The Mummy (1999)*

The Mummy Returns (2001)*

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)*

Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (2015) (Hallmark)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Naughty or Nice (2012) (Hallmark)

Notting Hill (1999)

One Christmas Eve (2012) (Hallmark)

Perfect Harmony (2022) (Hallmark)

Pride (2007)

Real Murders: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (2015) (Hallmark)

Salt (2010)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 (2023) (Hallmark)

The Scorpion King (2002)*

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Sicario (2015)

Sisters (2015)

The Smurfs (2011)*

The Smurfs 2 (2013)*

Speed (1994)

Spring Breakthrough (2023) (Hallmark)

True Lies (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

You Got Served (2004)

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… — Season 12 (New episode)

The Blacklist — Season 10 (New episode)

Days of Our Lives — Season 58 (New episode)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 1*

Leguizamo Does America, Season 1 (New episode)

Live from E!: The Met Gala Red Carpet

Open House NYC — Season 15 (New episode)

Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton

Project Runway — Seasons 1-16

Ride — Season 1 (New episode)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20 (New episode)

May 2

Access Hollywood — Season 27 (New episode)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Season 4 (New episode)

Days of Our Lives — Season 58 (New episode)*

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8 (New episode)

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 2*

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed — Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

Premier League – Arsenal v. Chelsea

The Royal Rundown, New Episode

Snapped — Season 32, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Summer House — Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam — Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice — Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20 (New episode)

May 3

Access Hollywood — Season 27 (New episode)

Days of Our Lives — Season 58 (New episode)*

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8 (New episode)

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Keanu (2016)*

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 3*

Lopez vs. Lopez — Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court — Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Liverpool v. Fulham*

Premier League – Man City v. West Ham

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club — Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Wall — Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

May 4

Access Hollywood — Season 27 (New episode)

Bupkis — Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Series premiere — Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire — Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med — Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago P.D. — Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives - Season 58 (New episode)*

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 4*

LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 1

Mrs. Davis — Season 1, episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 1

Premier League – Brighton v. Man United

Vanderpump Rules — Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 5

Access Hollywood — Season 27 (New episode)

Days of Our Lives — Season 58 (New episode)*

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – Kentucky Oaks

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 5*

Law & Order — Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU — Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 2

Top Chef — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Wanda Diamond League Track & Field – Doha, QA

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 6

Access Hollywood — Season 27 (New episode)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – 148th Kentucky Derby

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 6*

Live Event: Coronation of King Charles III (TODAY, NBC News Now, Sky News)

LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Chelsea

Premier League – Liverpool v. Brentford

Premier League – Tottenham v. Crystal Place

Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Saracens*

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Gloucester Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Harlequins*

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Exeter Chiefs*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Newcastle Falcons*

Saturday Night Live — Season 48 (New episode)

Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 16 – Denver, CO*

Super Motocross – Round 16 SMX World Champs – Denver, CO

USFL – Memphis Showboats vs. Michigan Panthers

WWE Backlash (English & Spanish)*

May 7

Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer — Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

George to the Rescue — Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL

La Patrona, Season 1

La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 7*

LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Final Round

Meet the Press Reports — Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves

One Team: The Power of Sports — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Man City v. Leeds United

Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal

Premier League – West Ham v. Man United

Redeeming Love (2022)*

USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals

When Love Springs (2023) (Hallmark)

Wild Child — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

May 8

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… — Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)

The Blacklist — Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives — Season 58 (New episode)*

Inside with Jen Psaki — Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Leguizamo Does America — Season 1 (New episode)

Premier League – Brighton v. Everton

Premier League – Fulham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. South Hampton

Project Runway: All Stars — Seasons 1-7

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Ride — Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard — Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Transplant — Seasons 1-2*

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 9

Access Hollywood — Season 27 (New episode)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives — Season 58 (New episode)*

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 1*

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped — Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House — Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s My Jam — Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice — Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 10

Access Hollywood — Season 27 (New episode)

Dancing Queens — Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives — Season 58 (New episode)*

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Lopez vs. Lopez — Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court — Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Wall — Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

The Weakest Link — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

May 11

Access Hollywood — Season 27 (New episode)

Chicago Fire — Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med — Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago P.D. — Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eurovision contest – Semifinals Part 2*

Intelligence: A Special Agent Special (2023) (Peacock Original)*

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 1

Mrs. Davis — Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 1

Vanderpump Rules — Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 12

Access Hollywood — Season 27 (New episode)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Citi Concert Series – Jonas Brothers on TODAY (TODAY All Day)

F9, 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s Competition*

IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Practice & Qualifying*

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order — Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU — Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 2

PGA TOUR– AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 2

PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 2

The Real Murders of Atlanta — Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Top Chef — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 13

Access Hollywood — Season 27 (New episode)

Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eurovision contest – Finals*

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s Competition*

IMSA Laguna Seca – Qualifying, Lamborghini Super Trofeo & Michelin Pilot Challenge*

IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Final Warm Up & Race*

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 3

PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 3*

Race Day Live – Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday Night Live — Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Salt Lake City*

Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships

USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers*

Watch with Johnny Weir: Eurovision contest*

May 14

Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)

Dream Moms (2023) (Hallmark)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer — Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

George to the Rescue — Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward — Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men’s Competition*

IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*

LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Final Round

Meet the Press Reports — Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians*

One Team: The Power of Sports — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Final Round

Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships

USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars

Wild Child — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

May 15

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… — Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)

The Blacklist — Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Blippi — Seasons 3-4

Blippi Wonders — Season 2

Boss Baby: The Family Business (2021)*

Inside with Jen Psaki — Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost (2023) (Hallmark)

Leguizamo Does America — Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Little Angel — Season 1

Live From the PGA Championship

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Ride — Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard — Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone — New episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 16

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

The Break-Up (2006)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Live From the PGA Championship

Summer House — Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped — Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

That’s My Jam — Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice — Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 17

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens — Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the PGA Championship

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Velshi: Banned Book Club — Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Weakest Link — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

The Wall — Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 18

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Fire — Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med — Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago P.D. — Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss — Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)*

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the PGA Championship

Mrs. Davis — Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1 – Mission Viejo, CA

Vanderpump Rules — Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 19

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Horse Racing – Black Eyed Susan*

Law & Order — Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU — Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Live From the PGA Championship

TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2 – Mission Viejo, CA

Top Chef — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 20

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens — Men’s Competition – London*

Indianapolis 500 — Practice & Qualifying

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Live From the PGA Championship

Saturday Night Live — Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

USFL — Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Memphis Showboats

May 21

Collegiate Rugby — Rugby 7s — National Champs

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer — Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward — Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men’s Competition – London*

Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Last Chance Practice & Qualifying*

Live From the PGA Championship

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance (2023) (Hallmark)

Meet the Press Reports — Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds*

One Team: The Power of Sports — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

USA Track & Field – Bermuda Games

Wild Child — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

May 22

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… — Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)

Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2023) (Hallmark)

The Blacklist — Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 — Practice

Inside with Jen Psaki — Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

Leguizamo Does America — Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Ride — Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard — Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone — New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 23

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Blood & Money — Season 1 (Oxygen)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped — Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

Summer House — Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice — Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

May 24

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens — Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play (Day 1)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice — Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

May 25

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Fire — Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med — Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago P.D. — Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Season 1, New Episode*

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope Match Play (Day 2)

PGA Tour Champions – KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 1

PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 1

Vanderpump Rules — Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

May 26

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Final Practice*

El Señor de los Cielos — Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 2

LPGA Tour — Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play (Day 3)

PGA TOUR — Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 2

Top Chef — Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

May 27

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 Parade*

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 3

LPGA Tour — Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Quarterfinals

PGA TOUR — Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 3

Super Motocross — Race Day Live & World Champs – Pala, CA*

USA Track & Field — LA Grand Prix

WWE Night of Champions*

May 28

Diamond League Track & Field – International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat

Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward — Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500

The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey (2023) (Hallmark)

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship — Final Round

LPGA Tour — Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Finals

Meet the Press Reports — Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)

MLB Sunday Leadoff — Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays*

PGA TOUR — Charles Schwab Challenge – Final Round

USFL — Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats

Wild Child — Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

WWE NXT Battleground*

May 29

The Blacklist — Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 – Victory Celebration*

Inside with Jen Psaki — Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Ride — Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard — Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone — New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

May 30

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Love Club: Lauren’s Dream (2023) (Hallmark)

The Love Club: Tara’s Tune (2023) (Hallmark)

Snapped — Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

May 31

Access Hollywood — Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent — Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing Queens — Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge — Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Juego de Mentiras — Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)