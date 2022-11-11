Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm tease mysterious collaboration project - but what could it be?

The Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli is one of the most respected and beloved creative forces in cinema. Lucasfilm, the studio founded by George Lucas which gave us Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Willow, and more, is also a cinematic icon. So, what would happen if these two creative titans joined forces?

We don't know yet, but Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have both been teasing us with the possibility quite a bit this week. It began on Thursday, when the official Ghibli Twitter account sent out a brief video that's simply a merging of the two companies' logos, suggesting that Ghibli is preparing to announced some sort of Lucasfilm-themed project. The internet noticed, and fans quickly got excited for whatever the team-up might actually be.

Lucasfilm has its hands in a lot of different stories, of course, so there was no clarity on Thursday as to what exactly Ghibli might be working on, or what franchise they might be playing with. The studio seemed to clear that up, while adding more fuel to the speculative fires, on Friday, tweeting out an image of a tiny Grogu figure sitting on a table, its base emblazoned with The Mandalorian's signature creed, "This is the way." To make things even more exciting, the out of focus figure in the background of the shot would appear to be Ghibli's legendary director Hayao Miyazaki.

So, we know that a Lucasfilm/Ghibli team-up seems to be in the works, and now we know that things are leaning in the direction not just of Star Wars, but of The Mandalorian specifically. What could it be? If we're thinking in terms of something small scale, it's possible that the studio is preparing an episode, or several episodes, of the Disney+ series Star Wars Visions, which features short films in different animation and storytelling styles set throughout the Star Wars galaxy. A Studio Ghibli short within the Visions format would certainly be a major coup for Lucasfilm, and it would be great to see what they've come up with.

But let's think bigger just for a second. Studio Ghibli, and Miyazaki specifically, are known for their beautifully realized coming-of-age films in which young characters go on magical, unexpected adventures. Grogu is a character who's been on an adventure of his own in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but he's also been around for about 50 years before Din Djarin ever encounters him. Could we be on the verge of a Studio Ghibli-created Grogu adventure, maybe a prequel that examines how he ended up where he is at the start of The Mandalorian? That would definitely be a Star Wars story worth telling, and having Ghibli tell it could make it one of the most exciting Lucasfilm projects of the last several years.

Whatever the mysterious collaboration is, we'll hopefully learn more soon.

