Plumbing for Easter eggs: ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ debuts ad for Mario & Luigi's pipe-cleaning biz

"Thank you, Super Mario Bros," a happy customer says. "It seems like the only thing you haven't drained, is my bank account."

Need a pair of cheap, reliable plumbers? Mario and Luigi are here to get the job done. A new commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie — the computer-animated comedy from Universal Pictures, Illumination and Nintendo that hits theaters this spring — gets fans geared up with a mock ad for the brothers' plumbing business.

While we'll have to wait a couple of more months to catch Chris Pratt voicing Mario and Charlie Day bringing life to Luigi in the film based on the classic Nintendo game, the faux ad is a work of art in and of itself. Set to the tune of "The Mario Rap" — the opening theme song for 1989's The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! — the commercial begins with the guys riding around New York City in their yellow van emblazoned with "Super Mario Bros. Plumbing" on the side.

Next, we're in the kitchen of an exasperated woman whose sink is overflowing. Mario and Luigi pop up in the room, holding a wrench and plunger, and get to work on her sink. "We're the Mario Brothers and plumbing's a game," the rap blares. "We're not like the others who get all the fame. When your sink is in trouble, you could call us on the double. We're faster than the others, you'll be hooked on the brothers."

"Thank you, Super Mario Bros," the woman says. "It seems like the only thing you haven't drained, is my bank account." A web site and phone number — SMBPLUMBING.COM and 929-55-MARIO — then flash across the screen to promote the biz. Yep, they really work.

The web site, which says the brothers service the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, boasts: "Welcome to Super Mario Bros. Plumbing! We are brothers and yes, we are super. My little (but taller) brother, Luigi, and I were tired of dealing with spiky bosses, so we jumped at the opportunity to take on Brooklyn’s plumbing problems all by ourselves. Family-owned and operated, we aim to one-up the competition with our expert white-glove service."

There's even a testimonial section on the site, with reviews from the likes of the brothers' mom (positive of course), and a typo-ridden one written by someone named SpikeIsCool (surely Foreman Spike, voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco in the film), who noted: "There’s no loyalty w/ mario and luigi!!! The SUBPAR Mario Bros used to wrk for me until they decided to break off and start there own bussines…. theyll learn their lesson someday."

Also lending their voices to the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie are Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie rolls into theaters on April 7.

