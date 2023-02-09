Mario and Luigi face classic enemies in new 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' posters

We're now less than two months out from the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the much-anticipated new big-screen adaptation of the beloved video game series, and Universal Pictures, Nintendo, and Illumination are making sure we know about it. The marketing machine for the film is beginning to rev up in new ways, including the release of a massive ensemble poster last week. Now, two more posters are here, and they spotlight both the movie's stars and some classic Mario enemies.

This week, the Super Mario Bros. Movie team dropped two new character posters online, one spotlighting Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and the other spotlighting Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day). The former brother looks quite heroic and happy adventuring through the Mushroom Kingdom, while the latter -- as anyone who's played the Luigi's Mansion games will no doubt recognize -- looks nervous and overwhelmed as he struggles outside Bowser's (Jack Black) castle.

And of course, because this is a Mario movie packed with nods to the games, both posters are full of nods to the whole franchise, from Peach's castle in the background to Piranha Plants, Shy Guys, a Bullet Bill, and even some Swoops.

Check out both posters below:

Training Complete. Bring on the adventure.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/6NGaRvTDjH — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 8, 2023

When you really need your bro.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/Tm4rOsQQ2Q — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 8, 2023

With a star-packed voice cast that also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and more, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is clearly swinging for the fences.

Despite the immense popularity of the Mario games and all of their assorted spinoffs, this is the first movie of its kind to really dig deep into the world on a blockbuster animation level, and if it works, we know what comes next. There's an entire universe of Mario characters out there, just waiting for their turn in the spotlight, and you know those sequel ideas are already flying around a conference room somewhere. We can't wait until we get Dr. Mario: The Movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters Apr. 7.

