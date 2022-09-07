Meet the new Jonathan Kent: 'Superman & Lois' reveals who will replace Jordan Elsass on CW series

Meet the Arrowverse's new Jonathan Kent! Following the unexpected departure of cast member Jordan Elsass last month, Superman & Lois has tapped Michael Bishop to assume the role of Superman's spawn ahead of the hit show's third season on The CW (production is now underway up in Canada). Bishop — who recently appeared in the Disney Channel film Spin — confirmed the news on his Instagram account Wednesday, stating that it's been a dream of his to play in the DC mythos since he was four-years-old. Specifically, he wanted to be the Man of Steel when he grew up. We'd say this is the next best thing.

"I’ve been acting ever since I was a little kid," he remarked last summer. "I was such an extroverted little child. I always wanted to be the center of attention, always. I thought the world was a stage and so theatrical. That was enough of a reason for my mom to think that I should be in a drama class. I thrived when I got there. I found all these weird ducks who also loved the things that I loved: being the center of attention and telling stories. That’s why I keep doing this — because I love it. It was my way of having fun. It made sense to me. I look forward to hopefully doing this for the rest of my life."

Alex Garfin, on the other hand, will return to play Jonathan's twin brother, Jordan Kent. "Jordan Elsass and I are best friends in real life, so we spend every day together. We are always screwing around together," Garfin said during an interview with Looper earlier this year. "There are plenty of times in which the two of us are on set, and something ridiculous happens when we both start laughing."

Per sources close to the production, the sudden exit of Elsass was not prompted by a workplace issue, with those involved simply stating it was a personal decision.

Developed for television by Greg Berlanti and showrunner Todd Helbing, the series takes place in the Man of Steel's hometown — Smallville — where Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) raise their two sons. Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cushing), Wolé Parks (The Stranger), Adam Rayner (Morgan Edge), Dylan Walsh (General Samuel Lane), and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang Cushing) co-star. Berlanti and Helbing serve as executive producers with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden. The project marks a co-production between Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Along with The Flash (which is heading toward its final season) and Stargirl (which is airing new episodes now and has yet to be renewed), Superman & Lois remains among the only DC projects still afloat at the network, whose impending sale to a new owner led to a string of major cancellations several months ago. The first two seasons are now available to stream on HBO Max. Season 3 could premiere in mid-to-late 2023 at the earliest.

