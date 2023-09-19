SurrealEstate's Tennille Read Has a Lot of Hope for Megan Donovan's Future

What's the Roman Agency been up to since we last saw them?

The Roman Agency Is Back & Battling a Wraith in First Look at SurrealEstate Season 2

It's been a long, long wait since we last saw the crew of The Roman Agency in the Season 1 finale of SurrealEstate, but their return is just around the corner. And we've got visual proof!

SYFY has released a first sneak peek at the SurrealEstate Season 2 premiere episode, "Trust the Process." From the looks of it, the Roman Agency is operating per usual, with a pretty intimidating wraith conjuring some drama inside the walls of a property they're most likely figuring out how to purge — and then make a profit from.

Most important, Luke Roman (Tim Rozon) is show in the mix, which begs the question of how, when we learned in "The House Always Wins" that he lost his powers. Is he a supervisor now? Has he taken on a new role in the agency? Answers are to come soon, but we can surmise in the meantime.

Take a look at all the images below, and make sure to catch the Season 2 premiere of SurrealEstate— titled "Trust the Process" — October 4 on SYFY.

Adam Korson as Father Phil Orley appears in SurrealEstate 201 "Trust the Process". Photo: Duncan de Young/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

After losing her powers at the end of Season 1, we can totally empathize with Luke Roman's (Tim Rozon) need for some comfort. Only those who have never hugged the Teddy bear, can cast the first stone!

Tim Rozon as Luke Roman appears in SurrealEstate 201 "Trust the Process". Photo: Duncan de Young/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

Logically, Luke would seek out his girlfriend Megan Donovan (Tennille Read) in his time of vulnerability but are we sensing some distance between these two?

(l-r) Tennille Read as Megan Donovan and Tim Rozon as Luke Roman appear in SurrealEstate 201 "Trust the Process". Photo: Duncan de Young/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

Looks like Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy) might be having some Luke issues in the Roman Agency office too?

(l-r) Luke Roman (Tim Rozon), Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy), Zooey L'Enfant (Savannah Basley), and August Ripley (Maurice Dean Wint) appear in SurrealEstate 201 "Trust the Process". Photo: SYFY

Maybe she needs to remind him that with her powers of telekinesis, she's basically a fire starter?

Sarah Levy as Susan Ireland appears in SurrealEstate 201 "Trust the Process". Photo: Duncan de Young/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

It's always nice to see the Roman Agency staff out in the field doing what they do best - stopping hauntings and supernatural beings and monsters in their realty blocking tracks.

(l-r) Father Phil Orley (Adam Korson), Luke Roman (Tim Rozon), August Ripley (Maurice Dean Wint), and Zooey L'Enfant (Savannah Basley) appear in SurrealEstate 201 "Trust the Process". Photo: SYFY

We hope Phil (Adam Korson) at least blessed that axe before swinging it.

Adam Korson as Father Phil Orley appears in SurrealEstate 201 "Trust the Process". Photo: Duncan de Young/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

Also, always a delight to see front manager Zooey L'Enfant (Savannah Basley) in the field.

Savannah Basley as Zooey L'Enfant appears in SurrealEstate 201 "Trust the Process". Photo: Duncan de Young/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

And let's hope that whatever Auggie (Maurice Dean Wint) invented here is grounded from any and all electrical surges.

Maurice Dean Wint as August Ripley appears in SurrealEstate 201 "Trust the Process". Photo: Duncan de Young/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

Because you don't want any of your equipment shorting out when this is roaming the halls.

A wraith appears in SurrealEstate 201 "Trust the Process". Photo: SYFY

SurrealEstate Season 2 begins October 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.